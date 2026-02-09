Chris Christie Blasts Zohran Mamdani Over New York City Snowstorm, Garbage Issues

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie isn’t too impressed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first month-plus in office, especially after continued issues with excess snow and garbage on New York City streets.​

During a recent interview with Bill Maher, Christie was asked to grade how Mamdani handled his first major snowstorm. Various New York City boroughs had at least 10 inches of snow, the city’s heaviest snowfall in nearly five years, with the Bronx leading the way at 13.5 inches of snow. Social media users, including actor Michael Rapaport, have frequently shared images and videos featuring snow and garbage piled up on their sidewalks.

“All my kids live in New York City,” Christie said. “I’ve been there since the snowstorm. The garbage is piled up everywhere. But you know the one place that is pristine, where the garbage is gone, and … there’s no ice even on the sidewalk? In front of Gracie Mansion.”​

Christie added, “It’s like, ‘socialist, schmocialist, take care of my thing first.’”

As of publication, Mamdani’s office had not publicly addressed Christie’s comments. It is worth noting that Christie was the Governor of New Jersey during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Mamdani defended New York City employees on Feb. 2, saying that the city workers have done an “incredible job” trying to keep NYC clean amid the freezing temperatures and continued snow. However, at least 18 New Yorkers have been found outdoors since the start of the new year.​

“Meet the new boss,” Maher told Mamdani. “Same as the old boss.”

Mamdani has repeatedly drawn immense backlash for his approach to the brutal winter. During the Jan. 25 snowstorm, Mamdani used a press conference to promote New York City public libraries and recommended that residents read “Heated Rivalry,” a book about two gay professional hockey players. That incident came after he quipped, “There’s snow doubt about it,” in a video preparing NYC residents for the incoming storm.

That video also featured a New York City worker remarking, “And to all our school kids, that means the next time you see the mayor, you can get him with a snowball.” Over 1 million Americans nationwide lost power that weekend.

Extreme Cold Warnings were in effect for parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut from early Saturday through Sunday afternoon. In fact, Sunday marked the coldest temperature in New York since Feb. 4, 2023, when the weather dropped to 3 degrees in Central Park.

Temperatures in New York City are expected to stay in the mid-to-high 30s this week, with snow showers possible next weekend.