China And America Resume Their COVID Blame Game As the Former Hits Back With New Documents

On April 18, 2025, the White House launched a new COVID-19 episode where it freshly accused China for the pandemic. The site mentioned that a particular lab leak in China was responsible for the COVID outbreak that the world witnessed in 2019.

Besides putting the blame on China, this site also criticized the then American President Joe Biden, World Health Organization, and former top US health official Anthony Fauci.

After this attack, China restated its stance that COVID was perhaps the fault of America and Covid-19 also originated there. In response, a white paper has been brought out by China’s State Council Information Office, titled COVID-19 Prevention, Control and Origins Tracing: China’s Actions and Stance.

The paper mentions that there is “substantial evidence” that hints at the fact that COVID-19 “might have emerged in the United States earlier than its officially-claimed timeline, and earlier than the outbreak in China.” It also called for a detailed investigation regarding the COVID virus originating in America.

The paper also states, “The US has made China the primary scapegoat for its own mismanaged COVID-19 response.”

As reported by Bangkok Post, “Beijing accused the US of politicizing the matter of the origins of COVID-19. It cited a lawsuit in the US state of Missouri which resulted in a $24-billion ruling against China for hoarding protective medical equipment and covering up the outbreak.”



Another report by Reuters mentioned, “China shared relevant information with the WHO and the international community in a timely manner, the white paper said, emphasizing that a joint study by the WHO and China had concluded that a lab leak was ‘extremely unlikely.’”

The Reuters report also mentioned, “The CIA said in January the pandemic was more likely to have emerged from a lab in China than from nature, after the agency had for years said it could not reach a conclusion on the matter. It said it had ‘low confidence’ in its new assessment and noted that both lab origin and natural origin remain plausible.”

Since the first case of COVID was marked in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, it has always been portrayed as the originating country. These new statements from the White House and the white paper from China marks the resumption of the blame game regarding the pandemic between China and America, the two countries that are now in the middle of a tariff war because of Trump’s new tariff rules and rates.

With the blame game resuming again, it now remains to be seen what the U.S. says in response to China’s white paper and if the origination of the COVID virus is indeed investigated again.