Chilling Last Conversation Between Pilots Moments Before Deadly Plane Crash Revealed – “We’re Not Gonna….”

TW: The article contains details about a horrible plane crash.

Plane crashes are tragic, and our heart goes out to the victims who lost their lives because of the crash. On February 9, 2024, a chartered Bombardier Challenger 600 jet (operated by Hop-A-Jet) from Ohio attempted to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 near Naples, Florida. About 6.5 miles north of the airport, three warnings sounded rapidly in the cockpit.

The pilots declared an emergency and were cleared to land, but recognized they would not make it to the runway. The aircraft made contact with the southbound I‑75 lanes, clipped a vehicle, and slammed into a concrete sound barrier.

It burst into flames. Two pilots died, and the remaining two passengers and a flight attendant survived minor injuries. Now, as of September 2025, there is a picture of the final moments before a private jet crashed onto Interstate 75 in Florida.

JUST IN: Dash-cam footage released of the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet crash on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida just minutes away from the Naples Airport. The crash resulted in the death of both pilots, 50-year-old Daniel Murphy & 65 year-old- Ian Frederick Hofmann. Luckily,… pic.twitter.com/G0SBXSpbFg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2024

As per Mirror US, the audio, obtained by Fort Myers News-Press from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), captures the pilots realizing that they won’t be able to make a safe landing. The final conversation between pilots Edward Daniels Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, and Ian Fredrick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, reveals a chat amidst immense panic as the plane started receiving warnings about oil pressure.

“What the hell, what, oh, right engine just quit,” one pilot says, moments before the second engine failed. Seconds later, with both engines out and alarms blaring in the cockpit, the pilots attempted to formulate a last-minute emergency landing plan.

With the aircraft rapidly descending and cockpit alerts screaming “sink rate” and “too low terrain,” the pilots frantically debated their options.“Okay, we’re gonna have to land,” one said. They considered aiming for a nearby body of water. Still, that idea was quickly rejected.“Hey, let me take over, land in this water,” one pilot offered.

“Negative, I’m landing right here,” the other responded. Finally, one pilot admitted, “We’re not gonna make the runway,” acknowledging that a safe landing at the airport was no longer possible. This line was told after a general engine warning came through, and soon after, both engines failed, as one of them said, “The road’s got traffic, man,” and suddenly there was no sound.

The plane crashed into fiery flames and shocked people as they mourned the death of the pilots who died while trying to save others like true heroes. Murphy and Hofmann were experienced pilots who made no mistakes while doing their job.

Chilling last words of Pilots before they crashed (thread🧵) ⚠️Warning; Disturbing content 1. Air Florida Flight 90 “We’re falling!” pic.twitter.com/NLDUuroUIt — Planesanity (@planesanity) May 26, 2024

The newly released transcript confirms that they were aware of the severity of the situation and did everything they could to avoid civilian casualties. Hence, the Trump administration ordered a full investigation. Plane crashes have become a common phenomenon worldwide, which raises serious questions about the credibility of the government and the aviation authorities.

Two people killed after a private jet plane crash-lands on a highway in Florida, USA pic.twitter.com/2YZ0F6uXZL — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) February 10, 2024

On January 30, 2025, there was a tragic plane crash in Washington, D.C. All 67 people aboard an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter, which collided midair while the plane was approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, are believed to have died, according to officials.

BREAKING: A plane has collided midair with a Black Hawk helicopter while trying to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, officials said. The plane, operated by American Airlines, then crashed into the Potomac River. https://t.co/xFX8j3SYxf pic.twitter.com/L4AMHtFxZp — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 30, 2025

This incident is the most devastating US aviation disaster since November 12, 2001, when another American Airlines flight crashed into a residential neighborhood shortly after taking off from JFK Airport, killing 260 passengers and five on the ground.