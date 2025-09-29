“Call 911”—6-Year-Old Child Saves Mom from Abuser with One Secret Note To School Bus Driver

Talk about the brilliant use of intelligence and time to avert a disaster? This Iowa-based child did the same just in time to save their mother, all by slipping a note to the school driver to inform the authorities. The student had passed this message right before 7:30 AM local time on September 24, as reported by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The driver then went on to alert the police, who then went and investigated the child’s home in Westgate, which is a rural spot within the county.

A News13 and ABC 6 report details how the matter boiled down to the police rescuing the child’s mother just in time, while she was being held against her will by a 29-year-old man named Glenroy Miller. He has been a resident of the Bahamas and has been accusations of having assaulted the woman multiple times throughout the night. He tortured her brutally, kicked her hard enough to break her two ribs and puncture her lungs.

The authorities who arrived at the house and rescued the woman, revealed that she was so brutally injured that she wasn’t able to alert the police or anyone about being rescued from the offender. As a last resort, she wrote a note on a piece of paper, averting the attention of the suspect, and gave it to her child. The student is a minor and still in first grade, as mentioned in the local complaint obtained by News13. The culprit, Glenroy Miller, was immediately arrested by the Fayette County sheriff’s office.

Interestingly, a report states that Miller initially wanted to take the woman to the hospital, considering the grave injuries that he had caused. However, he turned back and skipped this decision, fearing that he might be sent to jail over his deeds. After the police arrived at the home, it was Miller who answered the door. The deputies demanded to speak to the victim, and she was seen coming out of the bedroom with serious bruises all over.

The charges pressed against the perpetrator include armed kidnapping, wilful injury, domestic abuse assault, and the intent to inflict serious injuries, and even the obstruction of emergency communications, as mentioned in a detailed manner in public court records. No further update on the woman’s health has been noted yet. The man is now being held by the sheriff and the police department on a $1500 bond, as identified in the public records. He has also been detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, based on a report by News13 and CBS 2.

It can’t be disputed that it was child’s prompt response that saved their mom. The child is truly a hallmark of intelligence and a showcase of bravery. Despite being a minor, the first-grader was able to save someone’s life from a culprit who exercised unlawful actions and abuse towards their mother. Moreover, the school bus driver’s on-time response to alert the authorities based on just a note received from a minor also showcases presence of mind and a kind nature.