Former President Barack Obama’s ambitious project in Chicago faces a new problem just months before its official grand opening on June 18. Located in Jackson Park, the Presidential Center is a campus for civic engagement built on a 19.3-acre site.

Residents of a rented apartment building in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood have formed a tenant union as they push back against fears of displacement tied to development around the Obama Presidential Center. Residents at the Chaney Braggs Apartments, near 65th Street and Stony Island Avenue, recently held a rally outside their building after learning it may be sold.

According to Fox News, people who have been here for 30–40 years said that a California-based investor is currently interested in buying the property and could either renovate or demolish it. They fear that if evicted, they might struggle to find affordable places to live, especially with inflation already a concern.

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Some residents say they have been offered $2,000 to move out, which they argue is far too low to secure new housing in an area where prices are rising. Many residents currently pay between $700 and $800, and years of comfort have made the thought of relocation difficult.

The union formed after the previous landlord abandoned the property about two years ago, leaving residents to organize around maintenance and essential services.

Now, that same organization is being used to resist potential displacement as an investment linked to the Obama Presidential Center could threaten areas near Woodlawn, Illinois, where Barack Obama’s project is being built. Woodlawn has been recommended for housing because there are several available lots and the neighborhood is accessible and safe.

According to National Today, Jamal Williams, one of the main organizers behind the Woodlawn residents’ union, spoke to the media and said: “We must not let long-time residents be priced out of their homes as this development moves forward.”

“Our community has a right to remain in Woodlawn,” he added.

Residents say the area was originally a small community of Dutch farmers in the mid-nineteenth century. They claim the building was once owned by a nonprofit focused on affordable housing. With those protections gone, they feel increasingly exposed to market pressures.

While no sale has been finalized, talks are in full swing, and the potential buyer has not been publicly identified. Tenants say they have reached out to city and state officials without receiving a response.

The center’s grand opening celebration will begin in June 2026. Located in Jackson Park, the center will consist of a museum and a public space honoring the 44th president and his wife.

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Residents are excited about the new museum, tower, library, and community space. Many worry about gentrification, which is often associated with urban development, as many supporters see it as an investment in the South Side. However, critics claim that it can contribute to rising costs and public spending on infrastructure upgrades.

Woodlawn residents are now trying to negotiate with buyers and landlords and are encouraging policies to retain affordable pricing for them.

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As of last week, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton won the Democratic nomination for the Senate by a large margin in the primary elections. She beat Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and Representative Robin Kelly. For those unfamiliar, the elections consisted of four House vacancies and an open Senate seat.