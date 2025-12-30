Chicago Mayor Pushes For New Snowplow To Be Named ‘Abolish Ice’

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has reignited a heated national debate after publicly endorsing the politically charged name “Abolish ICE” for one of the city’s snowplows, transforming what is usually a lighthearted winter tradition into a flashpoint over immigration enforcement, public safety, and priorities in a city plagued by violent crime.

Mayor Brandon Johnson gave what he described as his “full and complete endorsement” to the name as part of Chicago’s annual snowplow naming contest, a civic engagement effort that invites residents to submit humorous or creative names for the city’s fleet. “This truck being named ‘Abolish ICE’ has my full and complete endorsement,” the mayor said, drawing immediate attention far beyond City Hall and into the national political arena. Past snowplow winning names have included “CTRL-SALT-DELETE” and “Salter Payton.”

“[Trump] has used [ICE] as a privatized force to enact terror,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said. “And not just terror, but a great deal of harm against people. And so over the course of several years in this city, we have stood firm on our values. And it just happened to coincide with the time in which we name all of our fleet utilities.”

The phrase endorsed by the Chicago mayor is a direct attack on Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency tasked with enforcing immigration law and removing illegal immigrants from the United States, particularly those with criminal histories. Johnson has repeatedly criticized ICE operations, accusing the agency of harming communities.

In past remarks, the Chicago mayor said federal immigration enforcement efforts “inflict terror and a great deal of harm,” language that has angered law enforcement advocates and residents concerned about crime.

The Chicago snowplow controversy comes at a time when Mayor Brandon Johnson continues to struggle with staggering levels of violence. Shootings, carjackings, armed robberies, and homicides remain routine across large sections of the city, leaving many residents frustrated and fearful. High-profile mass shootings and daily gun violence have kept Chicago near the top of national crime rankings, intensifying scrutiny of city leadership and public safety strategies.

Supporters of ICE argue that Chicago Mayor Johnson’s rhetoric ignores the agency’s role in removing illegal immigrants who have committed serious crimes. ICE in and around Chicago have led to the arrests of illegal immigrants accused or convicted of violent offenses, including sexual assault, domestic violence, armed robbery, and repeat gun crimes. Law enforcement officials say those operations are aimed squarely at public safety threats and help reduce danger in neighborhoods already overwhelmed by crime.

Chicago community advocates who support immigration enforcement stress that acknowledging ICE’s role is not anti-immigrant. Many point out that immigrant neighborhoods often suffer disproportionately from violent crime and benefit when dangerous individuals are taken off the streets. They argue that targeting illegal immigrants with criminal records protects law-abiding residents — including legal immigrants — and complements local crime-fighting efforts.

Critics of the Chicago mayor’s snowplow endorsement say the contest should remain apolitical, particularly as the city grapples with limited resources, a strained police force, and growing public frustration over safety. To them, endorsing a slogan calling for the elimination of a federal law enforcement agency sends the wrong message to residents who want decisive action against crime.

Mayor Johnson’s supporters counter that the Chicago snowplow endorsement reflects his broader values and long-standing opposition to federal immigration policies. Still, the backlash highlights the widening divide between Chicago City Hall and residents who believe crime reduction — not symbolic gestures — should be the city’s top priority.

The Chicago snowplow naming contest will ultimately produce six winning names chosen by public vote, but the debate sparked by “Abolish ICE” has already outgrown the contest itself. What began as a winter tradition has become a symbol of deeper disagreements over law enforcement, immigration, and how Chicago confronts its ongoing crime crisis.

As winter approaches and Chicago snowplows prepare to roll, the Mayor Brandon Johnson controversy underscores a hard truth for Chicagoans: clearing ice from the streets may be easier than resolving the deeply entrenched issues of violence, public safety, and political division that continue to grip the city.