Chicago Business Owner Dies in ICE Custody – Grieving Family Seeks Second Autopsy Over Foul Play Concerns

The family of the late Chicago trucking business owner Nenko Gantchev has decided to push for a 2nd autopsy following the death of their beloved family member while he was in the custody of ICE. This is after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, had conducted an initial autopsy.

The federal agency’s autopsy suggested that Gantchev may have died of natural causes. But his official cause of death is still being investigated by authorities, according to ABC’s Eyewitness News.

A Bulgarian business owner who lived in Chicago for decades and was arrested during an immigration enforcement ‘blitz’ has died while in the custody of ICE at a private prison in Michigan, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.https://t.co/nV0dSV3ald pic.twitter.com/VyGCM9m9oz — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) December 20, 2025

Suspecting possible foul play by ICE, the family has decided to opt for a private autopsy for closure and the truth. Brian Salvi, the family’s legal representative, confirmed the decision to seek a second autopsy after the failure to receive the results of the one conducted by ICE.

In an email written to the publication, Salvi revealed the reason for the second one, saying, “We want to provide the family with validation on the findings once we receive it by performing a private autopsy as well…”

This is especially because they were reportedly not informed about his health since his detention. Gantchev was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes, hence he needed medical attention regularly. However, a spokesperson from the family, Anna, revealed that ICE gave them no such update about his health. Moreover, the family alleged that Gantchev was denied medical attention during his detention, which might have led to his death.

“Gantchev’s wife and friends [said] for months, ever since Gantchev was arrested by ICE agents, he had told them over the phone that his physical health had been deteriorating.

Gantchev suffered from type 2 diabetes and told his wife no diet accommodations were made for him” — Make Lying Wrong Again (@LyingWrongAgain) December 22, 2025

A spokesperson said, “The family hasn’t really learned much of anything…” Gantchev’s family member further mentioned that he was “progressively not keeping well.” Moreover, the late trucking business owner was also advised to undergo an echocardiogram by the medical professionals at North Lake, per Anna. However, after a month in detention with ICE, “he did not get that.”

This is contrary to the statements made by ICE about the denial of emergency care to detainees. Previously, an ICE spokesperson had claimed, “At no time during detention is a detained alien denied emergency care.” With yet another custody death, ICE’s detention practices are coming under scrutiny.

It isn’t just Gantchev’s family that is demanding answers and justice in light of his death. Illinois 3rd District Congresswoman Delia Ramirez has also expressed interest in finding out the official cause of death. In a statement, Ramirez claimed, “It’s incredibly important for us to understand exactly what happened to him…” Honoring the family’s request for a second autopsy, Ramirez has pushed officials to conduct a “thorough and transparent” investigation to uncover the truth.

The conditions at the Broadview ICE Processing Center are INHUMANE, UNSAFE, INAPPROPRIATE, INADEQUATE. ⁰⁰We will be back. ⁰⁰And we will continue the oversight work until we hold Noem, Homan, Bovino, and DHS accountable. pic.twitter.com/IUuk39uKdv — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) December 22, 2025

As Ramirez mentioned in another statement, Gantchev’s death is not an “isolated incident.” According to reports by The Guardian, there have been a total of 31 deaths that have occurred in ICE custody, raising concerns about the safety of detainees.

The official cause of death from both ICE and the possible second autopsy, which is in process to get a green light, is highly anticipated. Former ICE detainee Gantchev’s death was reported on December 15, 2025, at the North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin, Michigan.