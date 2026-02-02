Cher’s Embarrassing Moment and Award Winners Confusion at the Grammy 2026

Cher got into a few embarrassing moments at the 2026 Grammy Awards. It was a series of blunders that occurred when she received a surprise Lifetime Achievement Award, leaving the audience confused and organizers panicking.

At first, she went onstage to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and delivered an inspiring acceptance speech. Dressed in a chic deconstructed dress and a cropped leather jacket, she said, “Never give up on your dream, no matter what happens. Live it, be it, and if it’s not happening now, it will happen soon. So that’s all I have to say. Thank you.” She also shared that she knew what she wanted to be at just 5 years old and that by 19, she was famous.

After her speech, Cher said, “I guess I’m supposed to walk off now, alright,” and started to walk away. At that moment, Grammy host Trevor Noah asked her to stay and announce the Record of the Year nominees.

“the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross.” — Cher announcing the winner of ‘Record of the Year’ at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/rSTjjDdNIb — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 2, 2026

Cher smiled through the chaotic situation and proceeded to announce the nominees. However, she appeared confused when the winner’s name was not on the teleprompter but on the winner’s card. The next awkward moment came when she announced the late artist Luther Vandross as the winner. The actual winners of the award were SZA and Kendrick Lamar.

Cher’s announcement wasn’t entirely wrong, as the artists had included a sample of Vandross’ music in their album. Noah sarcastically responded, “I love live television.” He also joked about Nicki Minaj’s absence while hosting. Cher later apologized to the singers for the confusion.

The moment ultimately ended on a positive note when the artists came onstage to accept the award and gave a shoutout to the late Vandross.

When SZA was asked whether she understood what was happening during the confused announcement, she confidently replied, “A legend was speaking, that’s what I understood, Cher..she was queening.”

#Grammys Cher: “And the Grammy goes to……..Oh I thought they were gonna show the winner….And the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross…” Luther Vandross in heaven looking down at Cher: pic.twitter.com/rL5JaQmcY4 — “UNCLE” CRAIG MCFLY (@UncleMcFly) February 2, 2026



Netizens came to appreciate SZA, “She handled that so well. So gracious and understanding,” another one commented, “SZA said, and nope, you are not gonna catch me slippin! Respect given even in a legend’s momentary confusion! Game recognizes game!!”

The third one chimed in, “They all handled that with so much grace, they turned an awkward moment into a wholesome and honorable one for Luther Vandross.” “I know Luther just smiling down from heaven,” another one cheered.

A few people called out the award organizers, “This was on the Grammys. Presenting a surprise Lifetime Achievement Award at the same time that person is supposed to be presenting an award is awkward and shortsighted. That’s when the chaos began.”