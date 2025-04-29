Cheeto Shaped Like Michael Jordan’s Iconic ‘Jumpman’ Pose Sells for a Fortune

We know how crazy basketball fans are for their favorite players. Whether it’s collecting new shoe collections or memorabilia that comes across, they want it all. Recently, a Cheeto shaped like Michael Jordan was sold at an auction. And you won’t believe how much it costs to own this unique piece of memorabilia.

As we know, a single Cheeto pack is inexpensive, but that isn’t the case when it comes to Cheetos shaped in weird popular themes. If the Cheeto is uniquely shaped and has a link to someone popular, then it will fetch a huge amount. People will place bids to own it and showcase how much they are invested in what they like.

This time a single Cheeto piece with Jordan’s Jumpman logo was sold for $8,113. Jordan has been popular for that move during several games. Moreover, memorabilia related to sports and Chicago Bulls Jordan is always a hit at all the auctions.

A Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shaped like Michael Jordan’s Jumpman Logo is up for auction 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/RqStxdLkP6 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 13, 2025

Jordan has been a popular player and has a massive brand name. Items that are related to him fetch a huge amount considering his fan following. People aren’t just fans but they worship him. Jordan’s current net worth is about $3.5 billion and it’s only ever-increasing now.

There were 32 bids for the Cheeto. The bids started at $250 and soon reached $8,113 in two weeks. Its final price is on March 29. Something as small as a cheeto can fetch so much money showing how impactful Jordan is. Goldin Auctions saw a moment to monetize the logo and let fans own this unique piece of Cheeto.

This collectible comes in a glass case so no one can eat it. Its clear case shows Jordan in the air leaping to dunk the basketball into the hoop. Who’d want to eat a Jordan-shaped cheeto anyway? The packaging is as creative as the snack itself. The back of the box comes with the player’s statistics and career highlights from his games.

Presenting the Flamin’ Hot Air Jordan “Jumpman” Cheeto! 😍😱 BID NOW in our March Elite: https://t.co/UunAACIGqc This Flamin’ Hot Cheeto is in the shape of the iconic Michael Jordan “Jumpman” logo! 🤯 The Cheeto measures 3 Inches in Height and is in a case designed like a… pic.twitter.com/9w1Hdi4BVk — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 23, 2025

This image of him dunking the ball has been popular, and Nike also uses it for their athletic wear from the Air Jordan collection. So, the Cheeto going for so much money wasn’t a surprise.

When it’s about collecting such uniquely shaped items, people pay a lot more than it’s actually worth. For instance, pokemon card collectors will pay high amounts to own rare ones. In another auction, a Pokémon-shaped Cheeto got sold for $87,840. T

his really tells us about the emerging market for memorabilia and food shaped into it. These auction items are one-of-a-kind; hence, everyone wants to grab them whenever possible.

In another crazy auction, Jordan’s autographed Logoman card was sold for $2.928 million. We cannot wait to see what the next memorabilia will sell for such exorbitant prices, breaking all records.