Charlie Sheen Claims Bill Clinton Hit on His Girlfriend Years Before the Lewinsky Scandal – And Netizens Are Drawing Parallels

There can be seen some bombshells of information in the new autobiography of Charlie Sheen, called The Book of Sheen, with the spotlight here hasn’t circled around his own scandals, but rather the scenes of former President Bill Clinton. The Platoon as well as the Wall Street celebrity has claimed that long before Monica Lewinsky entered the scene, Bill Clinton, the then Governor of Arkansas, allegedly tried to hit on Sheen’s girlfriend at the time, actress Dolly Fox.

As per the book, the year was 1987. Sheen was in Arkansas filming Three for the Road when he, along with his co-star Alan Ruck, was invited to Clinton’s home for a photo op. And eventually Dolly came alongside Sheen for the visit, and it is then that Sheen reflected on the future president’s wandering eye revealed itself. “I was answering a reporter’s question when Ruck overheard Clinton whisper to one of his aides, ‘Find out what you can about the brunette,’” Sheen recalled. “The brunette was Dolly, and to this day Alan swears it was an exact quote.”

Sheen, who is now 60, admitted he felt conflicted concerning the whole encounter as he said – “I felt bad for Dolly to be objectified and skeeved out like that,” he wrote. “But still had to take some pride in ‘Bubba’ fancying my gal. Alan gave Dolly the rundown in the bar later on that same night. To her credit, she laughed and was actually flattered.”

According to Sheen, Clinton also left him with a bizarre memento that day: a pair of red-and-white Razorback shoes, modeled after the University of Arkansas mascot, reveals the New York Post. Sheen described them as “intentionally tacky.” The actor says when the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal broke in the late ’90s, he wasn’t shocked — he had already seen hints of “that behavior” years earlier. At the time, however, Sheen was in rehab, and his story about Clinton’s alleged flirtation was met with skepticism.

🚨NEW: ACTOR CHARLIE SHEEN says Bill Clinton was EYEING his GIRLFRIEND 🤣 “Bill whispered to one of his aides, ‘Tell me what you can about the brunette.’ ” pic.twitter.com/5qIrlEOi5p — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 10, 2025

“I was still pretty faded on detox meds and no one believed me,” he remembered. “I literally said out loud to the group huddled around the TV, ‘It’s Kool, I’ll put it in a book one day and you can all go [expletive] yourselves.’ And here we are.” Sheen even linked the infamous blue dress back to his own experience. “Clearly the behavior that transformed an intern a few years later into a household name had been in play long before her blue dress became famous,” he wrote. “It was quite the moment in time to be ringside for that slice of creepy history.”

Charlie Sheen claims Bill Clinton tried to hit on his girlfriend in the 80s https://t.co/E3iFMBuPkK pic.twitter.com/N0ewCz64SU — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2025

Fans online weren’t exactly shocked by the revelation. Many felt the story only reinforced Clinton’s reputation. “I did not hit on Charlie Sheen’s girlfriend, Miss Cute-insky,” one X user joked. Another added, “She looks a bit like Lewinsky.” Others piled on, with one writing, “At this point, it’s easier to post the names of girlfriends Bill did not hit on.”

With Sheen’s new memoir hitting shelves, this decades-old memory has reignited chatter about Clinton’s womanizing past and added one more eyebrow-raising tale to the long list of scandals orbiting the former president.