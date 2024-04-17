Channing Tatum Wants Ex Jenna Dewan to Stop Receiving Spousal Support as They Head to Court

Nearly six years have passed since Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their separation, yet their divorce remains unresolved. Tatum is reportedly opposing the idea of Dewan receiving spousal support in their contentious divorce proceedings, according to Radar Online. Court documents reveal that the actor has outlined his stance on unresolved issues and has requested the court to schedule a trial. Dewan had previously requested a postponement of the trial to allow time for depositions of Tatum and several of his business associates.

She alleged that her former partner had constructed an intricate network of LLCs and businesses to conceal earnings from the Magic Mike franchise. Her attorney wrote, “Jenna contends that Channing, with the participation and assistance of his business manager and other associates has created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships, all of which are calculated to dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets." Tatum started Magic Mike while being married to Dewan.

Furthermore, she asserts that she is entitled to 50% of his stake in the franchise. In response, Tatum denies allegations of hiding assets or money from Dewan. He stated that he had presented several proposals to Dewan, all of which were declined. While he did not dispute her right to a portion of the Magic Mike profits, he argued that his post-split contributions to the franchise should be regarded as his personal earnings. Tatum and Dewan got married in July 2009, and Dewan filed for divorce in October 2018. The couple shares a daughter named Everly, according to PEOPLE magazine.

They promptly reached a mutual agreement for joint custody of their daughter, Everly. However, Dewan did not receive any child or spousal support in the proceedings. Tatum stated in his recent filing that there are no existing orders for either child or spousal support, emphasizing that Dewan has never made such requests. The actor disclosed that they had reached an agreement on child support in 2021, but the agreement has not been finalized. His lawyer added, “In addition, [Tatum] has been paying for all of the minor child’s school tuition, health insurance, and the vast majority of her out of pocket medical expenses, extracurricular activities, and other expenses."

He argued that spousal support was unnecessary since Dewan would be entitled to half of the community property residuals and royalties. Meanwhile, Dewan now has a son named Callum Michael Rebel with her fiancé, and in January they announced they are expecting their second child. On the other hand, Tatum is engaged to Zoë Kravitz. Additionally, according to an earlier submission, Dewan wishes for both her and Tatum to testify about all matters concerning their marriage, including business and financial affairs, as detailed by PEOPLE magazine.