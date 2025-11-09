Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Warns Against Ordering This One Menu Item

Gordon Ramsay was shocked when he saw the bill after he and his wife had a celebratory meal in Cannes for her birthday. The multimillionaire chef was stunned, as he did not expect to pay so much for a meal.

With eight Michelin stars to his name, Ramsay knows a great deal about food and how meals should be priced — so if something shocks him, it must be truly questionable. He shared his overpriced meal experience with LADbible.

Ramsay said, “We sat in a hotel in Cannes, and she had a lobster because she loves lobsters. It’s a treat — it’s her birthday.” The price of the lobster turned out to be “a whopping €220.” He explained that he isn’t a “penny-pincher” or even “tight,” but the bill was questionable even for him.

When his wife struggled to finish the overpriced meal, he grabbed the plate and ate it himself so as not to waste it. He further added, “If my mum heard that I’d paid €220 for a lobster main course in the south of France, she would kick my a–.”

Gordon Ramsay tries authentic Texas BBQ for the first time, stunned by the massive portions pic.twitter.com/G0FxDgTxHE — Epic Clip Vault (@EpicClipVault) November 5, 2025

Then he went on to explain what not to order during a magazine interview. According to him, the answer is a starter on the specials list. The soup on the menu may not be the special of the day but of the entire month, so there’s no point in ordering it.

In his opinion, one should not order too much from the specials board, especially when there are so many options. He added, “Specials are there to disappear throughout the evening. When they list 10 specials, that’s not special.” He also mentioned that people should be careful about what they are eating in terms of texture.



He said, “First of all, when you stuff a burger, you spoil the texture. Burgers need to sit and rest. So, when you temper and mess around by stuffing them with blue cheese or courgette – no, keep it simple and don’t over-garnish it. But the big red flag for me is when you can’t see the burger, be careful what you’re eating.”

According to his burger expertise, the secret lies in the top and bottom buns. Gordon Ramsay’s suggestions make sense since he knows where to find good-quality food that’s definitely not overpriced. He also knows where to put his money since his tongue is insured.