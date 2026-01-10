Celebrities Whose Declining Health Has Fans Worried Going Into 2026 — From Selena Gomez to Céline Dion

2026 has just begun, bringing with it a fresh wave of resolutions and goals for many. While these often focus on personal achievements such as career advancement, financial stability, and ambitious travel plans, there is one aspiration that resonates with everyone: the pursuit of both mental and physical well-being for oneself and loved ones.

The human immune system weakens with age and needs dietary changes, exercise, extra nutrition and a healthy environment to sustain. Increased screen time, sedentary habits, and processed foods further complicate what it means to be healthy.

Many claim that 2026 will be the year of major transformation since this is a universal year 1. (2+0+2+6) = 10 (1+0)=1

Health concerns are also prominent in entertainment circles this year as several celebrities and public figures are dealing with medical challenges. Let us take a look at some celebs whose health condition has fans worried going into the New Year.

To begin with, actress-singer Selena Gomez’s history of lupus, bipolar disorder, and major treatments has continued to leave fans concerned.

Late-2025 comments about voice changes and arthritis linked to lupus raised fresh questions about her long-term health outlook. She has also been open about her mental health journey, both in interviews and through her songs.

Meanwhile, people are also worried about the ongoing health struggles of King Charles III. Buckingham Palace confirmed in February 2024 that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer.

The illness was discovered during a routine procedure on January 17 to treat an enlarged prostate. While the palace has not revealed the specific type or stage of the cancer, it clarified that it is not prostate cancer. The 76-year-old king began his treatment immediately.

While everyone was just merely processing this shocking news, next in line, even Princess Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer.

Her postoperative tests found cancer in the body, and a spokesperson said that “a course of preventive chemotherapy” had already begun.

Thankfully, in January 2025, Middleton announced on social media that her cancer was in remission and that she was recovering.

The list also includes, “Princess of Pop” Britney Spears. Her early 2000s albums (Oops! I Did It Again, Britney, In the Zone) broke chart records and established her as a global icon. Spears isn’t just a pop star but a subject of nostalgia for late 90s to early 2000s era.

However, the fame came with a cost that affected Britney’s mental health. From her complicated relationships to her 13-year-long conservatorship, which controlled nearly every aspect of her life until 2021, followed by her troubled relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, Britney faced a lot of challenges.

Recent reports from sources who spoke with the Daily Mail revealed Spears’ home environment is reportedly disorganized and troubling.

🚨Britney Spears’ recent night SPIRALLING out has sparked mental health concerns again.

🚨Britney Spears' recent night SPIRALLING out has sparked mental health concerns again.

According to a video, published on Thursday, October 23, the pop icon was allegedly seen leaving Red-O, a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, where witnesses said she appeared "spiraling" as she got…



From her weird dance reels to raunchy fits, one insider claimed the 43-year-old pop icon is “not functioning like an adult,” with those close to her watching her go through what they described as a “concerning episode.”

Lastly, we have evergreen singer Celine Dion. She has openly shared her journey with Stiff-Person Syndrome, offering transparency and resilience that inspire her fans. Dion first announced her condition, including stiff muscles, rigid movements, and painful spasms, in 2022.

Celine Dion’s battle with stiff-person syndrome worries fans about her music career. Though grateful for medical support, her rare disorder limits her abilities. Although she needs more frequent breaks, the music icon still performs.

As we step into the New Year, let us hope these celebrities find healing and restore their health and well-being.

Disclaimer: All the information in this story is taken from secondary sources. Inquistr does not own any responsibility for any of these claims.