Celebrities Who Seemingly Don’t Get Along With Their In-Laws

Published on: February 15, 2026 at 8:02 AM ET

From the royal family to the Kardashians, family dynamics are messy.

Celebrities Feuding With Their In-Laws
Celebrities can't run from family drama and emotional baggage of feud with the in-laws. (Image Source: vanessabryant/ Instagram; Genevieve/ Wikimedia Commons; Cosmopolitan UK/ Wikimedia Commons)

When it comes to adjusting to in-laws, even celebrities find it hard to get along. Many stars can’t escape the family drama and end up feuding with their in-laws due to various reasons. Whether it’s due to finances or lack of respect, these celebs have had to deal with private family feuds under public scrutiny.

Meghan Markle and the Royal Family

Over the years, we have all heard about the ongoing drama between the Royal family and Prince Harry‘s wife, Meghan Markle. They even moved to the US and stepped back from serving as senior working royals.

Although there’s no confirmation, many claimed that Meghan even made her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, cry during her wedding preparations in 2018. Meanwhile, accounts of Meghan and Harry’s strained relationship with the royals were also mentioned in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, which further widened the distance between the two parties.

Kanye West and Kris Jenner

Kanye West has long shared a complicated relationship with his now-former mother-in-law Kris Jenner.  Things got so worse after Ye’s separation from Kim Kardashian, that the rapper dubbed Jenner as “Kris Jong-un” in a tweet. He posted, “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the [Waldorf] for ‘prison reform.’ I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un.”

It was around this time that Ye launched his presidential campaign. He wished to get divorced and accused Kim Kardashian of cheating, too. West reportedly had issues with Kris Jenner’s involvement in Kim and their kids’ lives. However, West recently apologized publicly regarding his problematic statements. 

Tristan Thompson and Kar-Jenners

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have two kids together. However, despite a lengthy on-and-off relationship, they decided to part ways and end plans of marriage due to Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals

The family does not appreciate what Khloe had to go through because of Thompson. Even though the two co-parent their kids, the Kar-Jenners have been protective of Khloe and kept her focused. While Tristan was close with the family when he dated Khloe, their relationship has strained over the years. 

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s family

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa are two celebrities who have had a feud with their in-laws as well as their own families. When Kobe wanted to marry Vanessa, his father was upset. He did not appreciate his son’s selfless devotion to his would-be wife. Moreover, they did not have a prenup, and Kobe’s father allegedly had issues with Vanessa being a Latina.


Needless to say, they did not attend their wedding. Another family drama was between Vanessa and her mother, Sofia, who accused her of unpaid childcare. She claimed they promised to support her financially. Sofia also filed a case against them, but it was closed when Kobe passed away.

