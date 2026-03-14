Celebrities Reveal What It Was Really Like Working With Britney Spears

For most teenage girls growing up in the 90s and early 2000s, Britney Spears wasn’t just another pop singer. She became a major inspiration. Her cutting-edge fashion, witty comebacks in interviews, and vocal talent inspired many to pursue a career in front of the camera.

​

Her 13-year-long conservatorship, which began in 2008, put an unexpected break on her thriving music career. She may have seemed out of focus while battling personal struggles, but let’s not forget the charming girl from Mississippi, who turned heads the moment she stepped in. Britney’s industry friends have reminisced about what it was really like working alongside the pop icon.

​

Many media insiders have praised Britney for her professionalism. She reportedly knows her way around a studio and is very punctual.

Britney Spears has been candid about her fight for freedom during her 13-year conservatorship. https://t.co/wm4FylcGZX — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 7, 2026

​According to Nicki Swift, Will.i.am, who has worked with Britney Spears on her 2012 hit “Scream & Shout,” has only good things to say about her. He praised her work ethic, saying, “Britney is the most focused and disciplined of all the artists in the industry.” The Black Eyed Peas member was also the genius behind Britney’s 8th studio album, “Britney Jean.” He described her as “genuine, shy but fierce” and stated that he wants to see her win.

​

Britney Spears appeared as a star guest on an episode of the hit TV series Jane the Virgin after declaring her love for the show. Gina Rodriguez, the lead actor of the show, was reportedly impressed by her comic timing. She later told HuffPost Live, “I mean, you can tell she’s got comedy chops. Like nobody’s business … she held her own and more. She was very, very good.”

Britney Spears on victim mentality: “I’m not here to be a victim – I said that on Instagram after the conservatorship was terminated. I lived with victims my whole life as a child – that’s why I got out of my house, worked for 20 years & worked my ass off. Hopefully, my story… pic.twitter.com/NnFxnosdhW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2023

​Singer-songwriter Tinashe, who is also a self-proclaimed Britney Spears fangirl, had the golden opportunity to collaborate with the Gimme More singer in the 2016 hit song “Slumber Party”. In a conversation with The New York Post, Tinashe mentioned being captivated by Britney, “She’s one of my absolute idols… The first album I ever had of my own was Britney Spears’ ‘… Baby One More Time,’ and then to be on one of her albums, it’s kind of trippy.”

​

She told Entertainment Tonight that Spears is a “genuine” person. When asked what it was like to shoot such sensual scenes with the singer, Tinashe said, “She’s such a professional; she’s such a superstar. Just being that close to her, being part of that energy, and seeing her come to life in front of the camera was really amazing and inspiring.”

​

Kesha, who is a pop icon herself, was honored when Britney Spears sang a song written by her. She described the experience as “better than any drug when you hear Britney Spears sing a song you wrote.”