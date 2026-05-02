From Zoë Kravitz to Bella Hadid: Who Has the Buccal Fat Removed? Experts Weigh In

Over the years, several celebrities have spoken openly about undergoing buccal fat removal, while others, like Zoë Kravitz, who haven’t addressed it, have still faced speculation about the procedure. Kravitz, who recently got engaged to Harry Styles, has been acting ever since the early 2000s, which has obviously put her in the limelight. Kravitz is the daughter of legendary musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet.

The Caught Stealing actress shares a striking resemblance to her mother, Lisa Bonet, who has a similar sharp jawline and defined cheekbones. While some internet users have argued that Kravitz has undergone buccal fat removal surgery, experts think otherwise.

Facial balancing expert Sharmin Dhanani, based in Dallas, spoke about Zoë Kravitz’s facial features on Instagram. “[Zoë Kravitz lifted her eyebrows with Botox or surgical interventions. She had some hoodedness going on with her eyes, and here she has a bit more skin showing on her eyes,” the expert revealed, comparing past and present pictures of Kravitz. Dhanani stated that the actress has undergone subtle facial augmentations, but buccal fat removal surgery is not one of them.

Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow at HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 Premiere. pic.twitter.com/48hXd0oiBO — 21 (@21metgala) April 8, 2026

Euphoria Season 3 recently premiered on HBO Max, with new episodes rolling out every week. In light of this, Alexa Demie made her Euphoria Season 3 premiere and was met with significant public scrutiny. “These buccal fat butchers have to be stopped,” one user wrote on X.

Another user alluded to the contrasting change to weight loss, writing, “The honest truth is I don’t think it’s buccal fat removal, I think this is just weight loss.” Another user wrote, “Looks more like a GLP-1 (look at the visible bones in her chest).” While the internet has continued with its theories, Alexa Demie has not spoken publicly about any such surgeries.

That said, unlike Demie, model Bella Hadid has spoken candidly about her facial augmentations. Speaking to I-D Co., Hadid opened up about getting a nose job in high school. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” Hadid said. “I think I would have grown into it. People think I fully f–ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. … I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”

Cosmetic surgery experts weigh in on Liam Payne’s shocking new look https://t.co/69Y428zmgK pic.twitter.com/qAIRfTxQIf — Page Six (@PageSix) March 17, 2023

Despite the model’s denial of ever undergoing a buccal fat removal surgery, the internet has spun its own tales. One user replied to an image of Liam Payne’s looks after undergoing a facial augmentation. “Again, Bella Hadid and Zoe Kravitz seem to be the only people on earth to look good after buccal fat removal,” the user wrote. “This has to be one of the worst plastic surgery trends ever.”