‘Euphoria’ Sparks ‘Game of Thrones’ Comparisons After Brutal Wedding Twist

The HBO series ‘Euphoria’ aired an episode on Sunday featuring a violent wedding sequence, drawing comparisons from viewers to one of the most violent scenes in the network’s history.

The episode followed the marriage of characters Nate Jacobs and Cassie Howard, played by Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney. The plot concluded with debt collectors attacking the couple at their home, resulting in a physical confrontation between both characters and a graphic injury to Jacobs.

Viewers on social media compared the episode to violent events in other HBO programs such as George R. R. Martin’s ‘Game of Thrones‘ and ‘Succession.’ Some fans noted similarities to the Red Wedding, a 2013 episode of ‘Game of Thrones,’ where multiple lead characters died a scarring death during the wedding of Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey.

“This is the most cursed wedding since the Red Wedding Cassie really said ‘I can fix him’ and Nate said ‘bet, in sickness and in health… mostly sickness,” one viewer said on X.

Other viewers said they expected the episode to mirror ‘Succession,’ a show that was extremely famous for the pivotal plot twists during weddings.

A viewer wrote, “I was hoping this episode would have the same potential as Connor’s wedding in the last season of Succession, but I forgot this is Euphoria.”

Another supported Alexa Demie’s character, Maddy, who was Elordi’s girlfriend on the show previously. The viewer wrote, “nate getting beat up so bad they chopped his toe off, cassie miserable and crying her eyes with her nose bleeding on her wedding day on top of the fact that they’re so in dept that they got attacked in their own home… oh maddy you dodged the biggest bullet of your life”

Director Sam Levinson included a reunion of the main characters at the event. The wedding featured Zendaya as Rue, Hunter Schafer as Jules, and Alexa Demie as Maddy. The production utilized expensive set pieces, including floral arrangements valued at $50,000. Composer Hans Zimmer provided the musical score for the episode after the recent fallout.

After the hit scores of Season 1 and Season 2, Labrinth stated he has stepped away from ‘Euphoria.’ According to the BBC, in an update, Labrinth clarified why he stepped away from the hit show after a successful run.

He wrote, “People will comfortably lie in this industry and still call themselves honest people. So no cap, I decided to remove whatever music I had in [Euphoria]. I spoke to HBO, as far as I know, we are cool. I left because, last truth, when I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me. But I don’t let people treat me like [expletive]”.

The third and final season is scheduled to conclude on May 31, 2026. New episodes of the show premiere Sundays on HBO and the streaming service Max.