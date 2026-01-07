Cea Weaver – NYC Mayoral Aide Claims It’s Racist For Whites To Own Property, Then Bursts Into Tears Over Mom’s $1.4 Million Home

A political firestorm is engulfing New York City after a newly appointed mayoral aide to Zohran Mamdani, Cea Weaver, was exposed for railing against homeownership as racist — only to dissolve into tears when confronted with the fact that her own family has benefited handsomely from private property.

Cea Weaver, the newly installed executive director of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Office to Protect Tenants, is facing mounting backlash after old social media posts resurfaced showing a radical communism worldview that critics say veers into outright hostility toward white Americans and the middle class. Weaver, a longtime housing activist aligned with far-left causes, has repeatedly denounced private property, homeownership and gentrification in language that stunned even seasoned political observers.

NYC’s Tenant Director, Cea Weaver: “People like home ownership because they like control, which is rooted in a racist and classist society” “This is why rent control is important” pic.twitter.com/1zQ1NL0ZxY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 6, 2026

Cea Weaver previously took to social media to declare that “homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy” and that “homeownership is racist,” while urging policies she said would “impoverish the white middle class.” In one particularly incendiary post, she framed buying a home not as a path to stability but as a moral failure embedded in racial oppression.

In another 2018 missive, Cea Weaver wrote: “There is no such thing as ‘good gentrifier,’ only people who are actively working on projects to dismantle white supremacy and capitalism and people who aren’t.” The NYC mayoral aide went even further, calling for the seizure of private property and openly backing the election of communist lawmakers.

The NWO is in full effect in NYC under its new socialist leadership.

How did Americans get fooled into voting for this oppression?

Listen to what Cea Weaver has to say about home ownership, and white folks.

NYC screwed themselves. pic.twitter.com/wVDj2obuK1 — Grandma Kelly (@EpicGrandma333) January 5, 2026

Those comments by Cea Weaver exploded back into public view this week, triggering outrage across the political spectrum. Critics blasted Weaver for demonizing families who work, save and sacrifice to buy homes — many of them immigrants and minorities — while advancing an ideology that appears openly hostile to private ownership itself along with white Americans.

The controversy involving the NYC mayoral aide reached a boiling point when Cea Weaver was confronted on camera about her own family’s wealth. Property records show her mother, Applegate, a professor of German Studies at Vanderbilt University, and her partner David Blackbourn, a history professor, purchased a home in Nashville’s upscale Hillsboro West End neighborhood in July 2012 for $814,000. The property has since ballooned in value to more than $1.4 million. Asked by a Daily Mail reporter whether that reality undermined her claims that homeownership by white people is inherently racist, Cea Weaver reportedly became visibly shaken and burst into tears as cameras rolled.

Notably, Cea Weaver offered no acknowledgment of her family’s wealth during the exchange — and has since refused to say whether she believes her mother should give up that private property in keeping with the ideology the NYC mayoral aide to Mamdani once championed. The silence has only intensified accusations of hypocrisy.

Cea Weaver herself lives in Crown Heights, a historically Black Brooklyn neighborhood where longtime residents have increasingly been priced out amid an influx of wealthier white newcomers — the very phenomenon the NYC mayoral aide once condemned as gentrification rooted in racial injustice.

At a press conference Tuesday, Zohran Mamdani publicly stood by his embattled mayoral aide, praising the work of Cea Weaver in tenant advocacy and insisting she was the right person for the job. Behind the scenes, however, City Hall sources say the mayor’s team was caught off guard by the resurfacing of Cea Weaver’s anti-white rhetoric, which had not been fully anticipated before her appointment.

NEW: The mom of Mamdani’s aide, who said owning a house is a weapon of “white supremacy,” has a $1.6M house in Tennessee, according to the New York Post. Office of Tenant Protection Director Cea Weaver thinks NYC should be able to “seize private property.” She also bizarrely… pic.twitter.com/qxHq2Tm1EV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 7, 2026

In a statement issued afterward, Cea Weaver attempted to distance herself from the posts, saying: “Regretful comments from years ago do not change what has always been clear — my commitment to making housing affordable and equitable for New York’s renters.” The statement stopped short of addressing the NYC mayoral aide’s past calls to seize private property or her remarks about impoverishing the white middle class.

The fallout stemming from the comment by NYC mayoral aide Cea Weaver have now reached the federal level. Officials within the Donald Trump administration confirmed they are aware of Weaver’s past anti-white statements and warned that any evidence of anti-Caucasian discrimination tied to her official role could trigger a federal investigation.