Cause of Death Revealed for Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg, Found Dead at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg’s sudden death left the world shocked. The star was just 39 when her mother discovered her body in her New York apartment. The real reason for the star’s death has been revealed by the authorities almost a month after her demise.

Michelle Trachtenberg was an American actress who rose to stardom when she was a child. She was best known for her work in Ice Princess and Gossip Girl. The late actress bagged her first role in a Wisk detergent at a very young age. She went on to star in over 100 commercials over in the span of her career.

Michelle secured her first big role in the 1996 movie Harriet the Spy. The actress was only 11 years old when she played the role of the protagonist in the film. She was nominated for three Saturn Awards throughout her career and had a Daytime Emmy Award nomination to her name.

News of Trachtenberg tragically passing away broke on 26 February 2025. A new report revealed that the star passed away due to complications from diabetes. Michelle died after facing “complications of diabetes mellitus,” a medical examiner told TMZ.

The report that cited lab results to come to the conclusion did not reveal if the star had Type 1 or 2 diabetes. Notably, the star had also undergone a major surgery a few months before she passed away.

Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant months before her untimely demise. A few reports claimed that the star was facing health complications in the months following the surgery.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s Official cause of death as been listed as

“Complications From Diabetes” pic.twitter.com/DFAZ1G7Cd4 — 🖤 Physical Media Forever 🖤 (@VHSDVDBLURAY4K) April 16, 2025

The star was found by her mother in her Manhattan apartment. Two forensic vehicles and a government van were spotted outside the actress’ apartment building soon after.

At the time, the coroner’s office released a statement revealing that the cause of the late star’s death could not be determined due to her family’s decision. Michelle’s family has decided to forgo an autopsy due to religious reasons. Since foul play was not suspected in the case, the was no need for an autopsy.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her role in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” has died at the age of 39. She recently underwent a liver transplant surgery… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oJ6u8v0FjY — EAFRICAEXPERIENCE (@EAE_Africa) February 26, 2025

Fans had expressed concern over the star’s well-being a week before she passed away. Michelle had posted a picture of herself with a cryptic caption that left fans worried.

In the picture that was posted, the actress can be seen lying down, posing for a selfie with sunglasses atop her head. “The warmth before the storm,” the caption accompanying the photo read. Fans in the comments section expressed their concern over the actress’ health and enquired about it.