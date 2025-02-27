Michelle Trachtenberg’s Heartbreaking Final Posts—The Tragic Clues No One Saw

Michelle Trachtenberg best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl has passed away at the age of 39. Authorities found the actress unconscious and unresponsive in her New York City Apartment on February 26th. However, her cause of death is yet to be confirmed. So far she is believed to have died of natural causes and no foul play.

It is suspected that the actress had been in the public eye since childhood rising to fame as Harriet in Harriet the Spy before captivating audiences as Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and later in Gossip Girl. She has been a fan favorite for almost all her roles and gained popularity throughout.

She also starred in Euro Trip as the Ice Princess and 17 Again among many others her most recent credited role was in 2023 when she repriced Georgina Sparks for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl

Michelle Trachtenberg was trying to coordinate schedules with her friends in the days leading up to her unexpected death, Parade can exclusively reveal. Read more: https://t.co/ZBUaaZgrMc pic.twitter.com/osxYcVv31z — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) February 27, 2025

Michelle’s Health had been a topic of concern in recent months and reports now indicate she had undergone a liver transplant within the last year. Sources claim her body may have rejected the organ leading to fatal complications however officials have yet to confirm these details.

In weeks leading up to her demise, Michelle posted several selfies in which she looked somewhat gaunt. Her selfies led up to numerous comments. While some of the comments on her Instagram selfies were kind of unkind, like most comments on social media are. However, there were comments that expressed concern regarding her health. One person commented on a January 26 post, “Please don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it!” Another wrote on a February 12 selfie, “You seem unwell. I wish you the best.”

One comment, in response to many earlier comments, was about the color of Trachtenberg’s eyes. In a Feb 12 post, someone commented, “She had liver disease. That’s why her eyes are yellow.”

A social media user said Michelle Trachtenberg looked pretty sick and asked if she was okay, the actor replied, “Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment”

Her mother Lana Trachtenberg was the one who discovered her unresponsive body. The actress knew death was a high possibility in the final months of her life according to photographer and media personality Amanda de Cadenet. She shared these intimate details in an Instagram post and later edited it out.

“Sweetheart Michelle. ❤️What sad news this morning to wake up to. It feels weird and awful to be posting this, but I want to acknowledge your death because I cared about you,” de Cadenet wrote via Instagram.

“I will always remember you as the young vivacious woman I met when I took this photo of you … and seeing your face from the hospital bed when we FaceTimed recently, even though you did not look like you, your sweetness and humor were still alive.”

“I will not share the details of our conversations over the last 6 months, but you knew that death was a high possibility and I am only sorry that the outcome was not a better one,” de Cadenet continued.

“Wishing you a peaceful transition sweet friend and may your spirit finally rest. 🫶.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda de Cadenet (@amandadecadenet)

Since the news of her death broke out tributes have been pouring in from Hollywood with Buffy co-star James Masters calling her fiercely intelligent and howlingly funny. While Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick expressed his sadness over her sudden passing. David boranes who worked alongside her on Buffy the Vampire Slayer also moaned about her sudden passing.

Trachtenberg’s impact on the entertainment industry was immense from her early Nickelodeon days to her many stellar performances in Hollywood. She carved a unique space for herself and her legacy as a beloved actress will continue to live on through her iconic roles.

Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans in this hour of deep despair.