Caught on Camera — Shocking Moments the British Royals Lost Their Cool

British Royals aren’t immune to reacting in the heat of the moment and giving in to their anger. There have been several instances where members of the Royal Family have been captured expressing frustration.

Sometimes they get angry at the media, while other times it’s something as simple as a malfunctioning ink pen. King Charles once became upset over a leaking pen and was caught on camera saying, “I can’t bear this b—– thing! Every stinking time.” He then handed the pen back and began cleaning his hands.

Charles also once made rude comments about reporter Nicholas Witchell, who had asked whether his sons were excited about his upcoming nuptials. Annoyed by the question, he was heard saying, “I can’t bear that man. He’s so awful.”

Queen Elizabeth once scolded Prince William when he was a child. He had been riding a bike with his cousin Peter on the lawn when they caused Zara Phillips to crash her go-kart, which infuriated the Queen. William later recalled, “I remember my grandmother being the first person out at Balmoral, ah, running across the lawn in her kilt. She came charging over and gave us the most almighty scolding.”

When MM intended to enter the room right behind the queen…was “scolded” by the then Prince Charles put on a very unhappy face,(just like a little child when told No) and entered anyway!

Harry who knows better but went along with what she wanted…No respect!… pic.twitter.com/Tbb9fbLG3z — christa benson (@chribengian) November 30, 2025

Kate Middleton once became angry when her ex-coworkers revealed an office prank. Her coworkers at the Ocean Village Marina in Southampton had meddled with her life jacket and added c—— inside it, which embarrassed her during the demonstration. The coworker added, “She was mortified and very embarrassed. She took it more seriously than the others might have, but she wasn’t thrown off her stride. She was angry at first, but she settled down, and I don’t remember her ever getting her own back.” As a British Royal, she wouldn’t have liked this revelation. Prince Harry has always had issues with the press because of what happened to his mother, Princess Diana. Seven years after her death, Harry came face to face with photographer Chris Uncle and left him with a cut on the lip. According to Clarence House, Harry accidentally gave himself a cut as he shoved the camera away from his face. But the photographer claimed he did it deliberately as he lashed out at him. Another time, Prince Harry got angry at a Moroccan cameraman when Markle was on a trip to Morocco.

Prince Harry: “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces” “I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family. Especially after what happened to my mom.” pic.twitter.com/JTZyZ6U0xL — Sussex Fan (@Catsinacradle24) January 21, 2025

Harry had to tell the photographer to back off after he bumped into children. He also wrote an official statement calling out the British tabloid press for their treatment of British Royals, including Meghan Markle.

He added, “My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past