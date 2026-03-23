A free hotel breakfast buffet is often one of the most popular perks offered by hotel chains across the country — but lately, not everyone lining up for a plate appears to be an actual guest. Viral video clips circulating online show non-guests digging into free buffets at a hotel buffet area. Experrts mention that they casually walk into hotel dining areas, load up on food, enjoy the free breakfast, and then leave without paying, the New York Post reports.

According to Kenneth Free, a Connecticut-based hospitality expert and president of Straightline Hospitality, the way many breakfast areas are set up makes it challenging for hotels to keep track of who is legitimately staying at the property and who isn’t.

A video shows a woman filming herself while taking and eating unpaid items from a hotel breakfast buffet, including eggs, waffles with whipped cream, and cereal, while sitting on a lobby bench. They never pay for anything. pic.twitter.com/pL4Tk8NWxD — aka (@akafaceUS) November 20, 2025

Kenneth Free told Fox News Digital about free hotel breakfast policies. He explains that many complimentary breakfast setups are located in smaller, limited-service hotels, which typically do not have enough staff to strictly monitor whether people eating are actually registered guests.

The hotel brands mentioned that commonly offer complimentary free hotel breakfast buffets include Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and Residence Inn, where self-serve meals are often included with an overnight stay. Free noted that because these meals are typically self-service, it can be easy for people who aren’t staying at the hotel to slip in unnoticed and blend in with actual guests.

“In most cases, the best a hotel can do in these circumstances is to ask all staff members to be alert [about] suspicious activity, such as ‘guests’ entering from the outside, as opposed to coming from the in-house guest room elevator bank,” he said.

Free warned that when non-guests take advantage of hotel amenities, it can have real consequences for paying customers. He explained that when “breakfast shoplifters succeed in pilfering breakfasts… additional financial pressure is applied to the hotel, causing it to investigate cost-savings measures.” As a result, he noted, the quality of complimentary breakfast offerings could decline, and hotels may even look at raising nightly room rates.

Frustration over so-called breakfast bandits has also surfaced online, with some hotel employees informally confirming the issue is becoming more common. Sarah Dandashy, a California-based hospitality expert, travel media personality, and creator of the Ask a Concierge brand, told Fox News Digital that while hotels typically have procedures in place, enforcement can vary.

“Complimentary hotel breakfast is meant for registered guests,” she said, explaining that most properties use some form of verification. “So most hotels have some kind of process in place. Usually that means a room number check, sometimes a guest name, sometimes a voucher, sometimes key-card access. It really depends on the hotel.”

Dandashy added that how closely those free hotel breakfast rules are enforced often depends on the layout of the property and how crowded the breakfast area becomes. “Some hotels are pretty relaxed. Others are more structured, especially if breakfast is included and the space gets busy fast,” she said. “Either way, staff is usually keeping an eye on things.”

Still, she noted that hotels try to strike a balance between oversight and guest experience. “You do not want guests feeling like they are being interrogated before coffee,” Dandashy said.

In one recent viral hotel breakfast bandit clip, a woman proudly informed viewers that , “They make it so easy to get the free hotel breakfast when you’re not staying at a hotel.” The video shows the creator eating eggs, sausage and other buffet items at an unnamed location.

Fox News Digital also reports that a person on Reddit shared a free hotel breakfast “hack” a few years ago. “The trick is to not go for the upscale resorts… Common hotels with bland, generic breakfast are a dime a dozen and super easy to walk into,” the person wrote. “I’ve literally jogged into them like I’m getting BACK from a morning run, eaten breakfast and walked out.”