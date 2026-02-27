Catholic Bishops File Amicus Brief Opposing Donald Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops, or the USCCB, has filed a high-profile amicus brief against President Donald Trump. This comes as a result of his attempt to revoke birthright citizenship. This comes ahead of his Supreme Court hearing scheduled later this year.

The brief highlighted the unfair treatment of those born in the US. These individuals are citizens by birth. Moreover, the bishops argued that revoking the claim goes against “human dignity” as cited by Courthouse News Service. The lengthy brief mentioned how Trump’s attempt to revoke birthright citizenship would mainly affect innocent children.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has filed an amicus brief against the White House’s effort to end birthright citizenship, asserting that revoking birthright citizenship denies the “dignity” and “freedom” of the human person. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/6fZAf5bboA — AF Post (@AFpost) February 27, 2026

It explained, “Depriving an innocent child of citizenship based upon his parents’ immigration status would be an especially outrageous punishment.” The statement further mentioned that such a “punishment” has reportedly been rejected by the Supreme Court, even for those allegedly found guilty.

The bishops also slammed the POTUS for his actions and dubbed it “immoral” in the brief. They also cited scriptures and provided legal reasoning to the Supreme Court to reject the POTUS’s attempt.

The amicus brief is a response to Trump’s executive order. He signed it on January 20, 2025. It announced the end of birthright citizenship for children born to immigrant parents.

Day One Executive Order To End Citizenship for Children of Illegals and Outlaw Birth Tourism pic.twitter.com/krEstskp1B — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 10, 2024

The executive order also shared the conditions under which children would be deprived of the “priceless and profound gift” of American citizenship. It also mentioned thatchildren of parents with either a temporary or permanent legal status in the country would be excluded.

The White House justified Trump’s order, claiming that those without a legal status in the country, followed by foreigners, would visit the USA for “birth tourism.” Meaning, they would only visit to ensure their children would avail themselves of citizenship. The White House also argued that it was a sign of degradation.

The timing of this amicus brief matters. The USCCB filed it at a critical moment. The Supreme Court is preparing to hear oral arguments from Trump and his administration about citizenship limits. Which makes this filing appear rather urgent.

#BREAKINGNEWS: Pres. Trump has signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship, which currently grants citizenship under the 14th Amendment to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States” regardless of where their parents were born. https://t.co/SRf1yplRhv pic.twitter.com/LdAGfV2igx — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 21, 2025

Trump has been rather busy with efforts to curb immigration and stick true to his MAGA campaign. One such attempt is the previously mentioned citizenship policy. One of his main goals is to preserve citizenship quality and curb “birth tourism.”

However, he has a bit of a problem apart from this new amicus brief, which has been filed against him and it’s the constitution. The 14th Amendment prevents Trump from actually invoking the executive order.

That’s because it clearly states that anyone either “naturalized or born” in the US is considered a citizen. And this Amendment has been in place since 1868, after the Civil War.

Will Donald Trump ignore the very constitution he claims to protect? Or will this new amicus brief derail his plans? Only time will tell. For now, Trump remains focused on making America great again, no matter the cost.