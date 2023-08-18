'Teen Mom' Viewers Condemn Catelynn and Tyler for Letting 8-Year Old Nova Wear Heavy Makeup

In a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, reality TV stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra found themselves under the scrutiny of fans as they allowed their eight-year-old daughter, Nova, to experiment with heavy makeup. While some viewers criticized their decision, the episode shed light on the couple's genuine concerns for their daughter's well-being and the challenges they face in navigating parenthood.

Catelynn and Tyler have been candid about their worries regarding Nova's safety, a concern that escalated during a previous episode of the show. This particular episode showcased a family dynamic fraught with tension, with Catelynn in a dispute with her younger brother, Nicholas. As the drama unfolded, Nova was seen in the background, applying eyeshadow in the bathroom.

Tyler's attempt to help Nova with her makeup led to a lighthearted moment, but it was met with mixed reactions from the Teen Mom fanbase. Critics voiced their disapproval on social media, questioning the appropriateness of heavy makeup for a child her age. One commenter wrote, "She's a bit young for eyeliner," while another expressed confusion over the couple's parenting choices given their earlier concerns for Nova's safety.

However, amidst the criticism, there were those who found the exchange endearing, praising Nova's response to her father's makeup application attempt. This light-hearted moment showcased the everyday struggles and interactions that parents face as they raise their children.

This episode also highlighted deeper concerns the couple has about their daughter's well-being. In a previous segment, Catelynn noticed Nova's apprehension about wearing a tank top during cheer practice, sparking concerns about body image. This prompted a discussion between the couple about Nova's behavior and whether it stemmed from a desire for privacy or if there were underlying issues, reported The U.S. Sun.

Tyler's own history of sexual abuse in his childhood added complexity to their worries, as he reflected on Nova's struggles at the same age when he faced trauma. Seeking professional guidance, Catelynn and Tyler reached out to a therapist to navigate this sensitive topic. The therapist provided insights into addressing body autonomy, differentiating between safe and unsafe secrets, and promoting open communication.

The couple's efforts to address these concerns resonated positively with the show's audience. Fans applauded Catelynn and Tyler for openly discussing important issues such as body autonomy and the impact of childhood trauma. Many viewers praised their decision to seek professional help and their parenting approach.

Through their willingness to share their experiences and challenges on screen, Catelynn and Tyler are providing a platform for discussions about important topics that affect many families. The couple's journey emphasizes the significance of communication, understanding, and seeking professional guidance when navigating sensitive issues with children.

