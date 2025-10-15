Cartels Offering Up to $50,000 to Kill ICE Agents – ‘Spotters on Rooftops’ Help Hunt Targets, Confirms DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has recently issued a shocking warning. The warning states, “Mexican drug cartels are allegedly offering large cash rewards for violent attacks against U.S. immigration officers.”

According to a new intelligence report, many cartels have been identified as what DHS calls a “tiered bounty system.” These target agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The scheme pays amounts for the attack, and the difference in amount depends on the severity of the attack. The attacks include assault, kidnapping, and even murder.

Anti-ICE radicals are using social media apps to dox, threaten, and terrorize the brave men and women of ICE and their families. Today, thanks to @POTUS Trump’s @TheJusticeDept under the leadership of @AGPamBondi, Facebook removed a large page being used to dox and threaten our… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) October 14, 2025

Just two weeks ago, a member of the Chicago-based Latin Kings gang was charged by the Department of Justice. They were allegedly placing a bounty on Greg Bovino, who is a CBP commander overseeing border operations in Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The DHS, in a recent press release, described the cartels’ plan as an “organized campaign of terror” against federal officers. The alleged bounty system is offering $2,000 for doxing or tracking agents, $5,000–$10,000 for kidnappings or non-lethal assaults, and almost $50,000 for the killing of high-ranking officials, as reported by The Mirror.

Officials have also reported that gangs have hired “spotters” who are on constant surveillance with arms, radios, and drones. Their work is to monitor the real-time movements of CBP and ICE personnel.

Foreign criminal networks have issued explicit instructions to U.S.-based groups, including street gangs in Chicago, to monitor, harass, and assassinate federal agents. We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American… pic.twitter.com/ZQbuwF81mD — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 14, 2025

“These criminal networks aren’t just breaking the law — they’re declaring war on it,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “Our agents are facing ambushes, drone surveillance, and death threats just for doing their jobs. But we will not back down. Every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice.”

Like everyone else, our @ICEgov law enforcement officers just want to go home to their families at night. If you dox, threaten or lay hands on our officers, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 14, 2025

The chilling report comes amid ongoing legal and political issues over the deployment of National Guard troops in several major U.S. cities. President Donald Trump wants the troops to be deployed in cities like Portland and Chicago.

It was only last week that District Judge April Perry blocked the President’s plan to send troops into Illinois. However, the block is temporary, and the restraining order is just for 14 days. She said there is “no credible evidence” of rebellion or public disorder that justified such a move.

Perry was of the view that deploying troops in large numbers would only worsen tension, especially in cities that are already experiencing protests and unrest related to immigration enforcement. “The provocative nature of ICE operations in Illinois is already straining local law enforcement,” she wrote. “Allowing the National Guard to deploy will only add fuel to the fire they started.”

The Department of Justice was quick to appeal the ruling, but a federal appeals court later rejected the appeal. The court issued an order saying “ the troops cannot be deployed within the state of Illinois for now.” But the federal government retains authority over the National Guard.

The legal fight continues, but DHS insists that the threats against federal agents are real and constantly growing. Officials say the agency is stepping up security protocols and coordination with local law enforcement to protect officers and their families. “Every day, these men and women risk their lives to keep our borders secure,” Noem said. “And every day, we will stand behind them, no matter what threats come our way.”