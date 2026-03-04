Carrie Underwood’s Fame Crumbled After These Explosive Controversies

Carrie Underwood’s list of controversies and backstage reports may help explain what some observers describe as a dip in her popularity in recent years. The American Idol winner quickly went from being a country music icon to an artist who now has a long way to reclaim herself as a fan favourite.

While some of the claims remain unverified, a few spotty incidents have ended up unravelling quite publicly, making them difficult to ignore.

​Carrie Underwood’s controversial stint at Donald Trump’s second inauguration

For starters, it was perhaps Carrie’s performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. She had agreed to perform the track America the Beautiful right after expressing her support for the LGBTQ+ community. Given Trump’s past policy positions on LGBTQ+ issues, some fans said they were surprised by her decision.

Amazed by the betrayal, many of her once loyal fans turned on her after she said in an interview, “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

That’s not all. When the backing track to her song failed to play owing to a technical glitch, she was left quite flabbergasted and had to invite attendees impromptu to sing along.

Carrie’s backstage drama at Trump’s inauguration

If one believed her on-camera stint during Trump’s inauguration was enough, it is untrue. A Daily Mail report quoted an insider who claimed that Carrie Underwood was reportedly upset with the performance. The insider revealed, “Carrie was dissatisfied with her performance at the event, primarily due to the limited space she was given, which left her feeling cramped and uncomfortable.”

The report suggested she had expected a more prominent stage setup. Carrie reportedly went on to the extent of comparing the privileges of other artists like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, who had previously performed on similar occasions.

Carrie’s celebrity catcalling and fallouts

Who would have believed that a single stint for celebrating Trump would bring Carrie Underwood a twisted case of fame? After the controversial performance, it was not only her streaming numbers that declined. In fact, her rendition of America the Beautiful soon enough earned her a tag of MAGA loyalist. One of Carrie’s longtime nemesis, Nancy Lee Grahn, ended up condemning her performance while taking a dig at her American Idol win.

Nancy had written, “I thought everyone knew Carrie Underwood was MAGA. She’s American all right, but certainly no Idol.”

The controversy continued to follow the singer. Underwood was pretty much aware of all the things that had gone down the drain ever since her stint at the presidential inauguration. Her American Idol fame was at stake, and so was her voice on the NFL’s Sunday Night and the slipping away fanbase.

Moreover, her reputation was also for a huge toss after her previous statement on steering as far away from politics. She had once said, “I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

Carrie’s American Idol rollercoaster

After stirring up disaster at the presidential inauguration, things weren’t exactly smooth for her return on the American Idol stage. When she replaced Katy Perry in the summer of 2024, there were no immediate signs of trouble of what might happen in the next six months. Now that she had come back, reports suggested producers were concerned whether the viewership would take a toll owing to Underwood’s existing controversies. The drop in ratings soon followed.

What’s more shocking is that Carrie was described by some viewers as one of the harsher judges on the panel, sitting beside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Some critics argued her public image had shifted to become a lashing critique who had little remorse for whatever she said.

Live ‘American Idol’ Audience Turns Against Carrie Underwood, Boos Her Hollywood Week Critiques – American Songwriter They boo you ⁦@carrieunderwood⁩ cause you are a MAGA scumbag https://t.co/3RD3j7cjOo — Grumpy (@CoachGrumpyG) March 3, 2026

In her defense, Underwood had once said, “Sometimes I get in trouble from people like, ‘How dare she say that it wasn’t perfect?’ And I’m like, ‘I just want everybody to learn and that’s part of it.’ And nobody wants to just hear that they’re amazing all the time.”

Additionally, there were incidents of public booing later on during the show, which she had no choice but to admit blatantly on social media. Additionally, there were rumours of her apparent disappointment after Jamal Roberts turned victorious for American Idol’s season 23. However, she managed to put up a fake smile on-stage even though it seemed her dislike was more evident than ever.