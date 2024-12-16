Carmen Bryan, Who Got Pregnant During 9-Year Affair With Jay-Z, Recalls Waking Up to Him Kissing Her

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Carmen Bryan, known for her high-profile relationships with rap legends Nas and Jay-Z, recently recalled waking up to the rape-accused rapper kissing after falling asleep on the sofa at a mutual friend’s home. In her memoir It's No Secret: From Nas to Jay-Z, From Seduction to Scandal – a Hip-Hop Helen of Troy Tells All, she delved into her nine-year affair with Jay-Z, during which she became pregnant and later miscarried. She wrote, “This Shawn character [Jay-Z’s real name] appeared to be wise beyond his years. Shawn was very warm and extremely humble, with a wonderful sense of humor.”

As per the Daily Mail, Bryan revealed, “Over dinner, I decided he and I would be good friends for a very long time. We went back to Erick's house talking and laughing. I was in no condition to drive home, so I decided to spend the night at Erick's. Shawn and I sat on the couch and pretended to watch television. Before long I drifted off to sleep. I woke up with Shawn kissing me. His lips were so soft and luscious and I began to melt into him.” As Jay-Z's hands 'began to roam', Bryan claimed she put an end to the encounter. At the time, Bryan was in a relationship with Nas, and her connection with Jay-Z would spark years of personal and professional turmoil between the two rap icons.

Bryan first met Jay-Z in 1995 and reportedly found him to be 'extremely humble' with a captivating sense of humor. During one of their early interactions, Jay-Z allegedly playfully asked, “'Come on, Carm. It's been, like, a year. When are we going to do the freshie?'" Explaining that he meant sex, Jay-Z allegedly added, "'Okay, when are we going to do it? Is that better?'” Bryan, however, held off, saying she wanted to ensure his intentions were genuine.

Their first sexual encounter eventually took place a year later. Bryan recalled the moment, explaining how she insisted on precautions. She remarked, “We started kissing and it was rather intense. Somehow we ended up in his bedroom. He started to undress me and this time I didn’t resist. My clothes were off in a flash and so were his. When he leaned in, I suggested immediately that he get a condom. "Don’t move and I mean it," he said as he dashed into the walk-in closet. It had been a long wait. The time before didn’t count. When he returned that’s when the lovemaking began.”

Carmen Bryan, who got pregnant during a five year affair with Jay-Z, has broken her silence.



Carmen, who previously worked as an executive assistant in the record industry, fell pregnant during her affair with Jay-Z, which went on from 1995 to 2004 while she was also dating his… pic.twitter.com/C7X7V2B7qF — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) December 12, 2024

As per Mirror, during their long-running affair, Bryan fell pregnant with Jay-Z’s child at the age of 26 but tragically suffered a miscarriage. She disclosed that Jay-Z only learned of the pregnancy after the miscarriage had occurred. The affair finally ended in 2004 after Jay-Z released the diss track Supa Ugly, in which he rapped about their relationship in graphic detail. The lyrics, referencing their sexual encounters and even involving her daughter's baby seat, left Bryan 'disgusted.' She explained, "That was the moment I lost all respect for SC."

While Bryan's autobiography came out in 2006, the work has sparked renewed interest in light of the recent accusations levied against Jay-Z. The rapper was hit with a civil lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl. In response, Bryan slammed on Instagram, "These days people don't defend what is right, they defend who they like! And that's why we call you 'groupie'."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).