Cardi B’s Super Bowl ‘Performance’ Triggers Dispute Among Prediction Sites

Cardi B’s cameo performance in Super Bowl 2026 has sparked a complaint against prediction sites arguing over whether or not she performed at the major sports event.

According to The Independent, the issue escalated from one site, which launched a formal complaint with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance, there were numerous cameos. Many prominent figures from the entertainment industry made cameo appearances, including Pedro Pascal, Young Miko, Jessica Alba, and Karol G.

This is a real full-circle moment: Cardi B helped introduce Bad Bunny to the American audience, and now he’s headlining the Super Bowl and sharing that moment by bringing her out. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/CDvPf5BK8U — stuncalis (@stuncalis) February 9, 2026

Cardi B was also among them, dancing and mouthing the lyrics to Bad Bunny’s song. While fans present enjoyed her brief appearance, the prediction sites weren’t very big fans of her sudden appearance.

Not after an argument over whether the rapper’s cameo counted as a performance or not landed them in hot water financially.

What prediction sites essentially do is allow traders, fans, or even spectators to bet on a likely scenario. These yes-or-no questions are given in the form of event contracts that determine how much a trader would pay for the possibility.

This event contract can range anywhere between $1 to, in some cases thousands of dollars In this case, folks were asked to bet on who would most likely perform at this year’s Super Bowl. The keyword being “perform.”

According to reports by The Independent, two popular prediction sites, Kalshi and Polymarket, are torn over deciding whether Cardi B performed or if it was just lip-syncing. Both prediction sites are at an impasse.

Mainly because one site, Polymarket, declared that Cardi B did perform. Kalshi, on the other hand, did not and reportedly refunded people after announcing their ambiguity over deeming the rapper’s appearance as a performance. This was done amid those placing bets.

How Polymarket & Kalshi Actually Work pic.twitter.com/vntlw1MpjU — +EV Bettors (@EVBettors) February 2, 2026

Reports revealed that Kalshi had wagered over $47 million in bets whereas Polymarket had about $10 million. Kalshi did not confirm whether they refunded the entire amount mentioned back to traders.

Because all the money wagered by traders for the Super Bowl from Kalshi had to be refunded, Kalshi is possibly at a major loss in revenue.

Not only is Kalshi losing money, but they’re also in the hot seat with the CFTC because one such trader has escalated the matter as a formal complaint.

The anonymous trader accused Kalshi of being in direct violation of the Commodity Exchange Act because of Kalshi’s stance on Cardi B’s cameo.

The act basically regulates trading and commodity futures and options, meaning it negates rules for buying and selling contracts in the US financial system.

For that very reason, the trader is demanding a refund of $3,700 in damages. An official verdict about the contract is awaited on Wednesday. This verdict would rule on whether the rapper’s cameo is a performance or not.

It will also determine whether or not Kalshi would pay the trader the amount in damages.