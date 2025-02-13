Cardi B Blames Donald Trump in Bizarre Demand, Says “Bring My Deported Uncle Back!”

Cardi B has a problem with Donald Trump and she is making it known. The rapper took to social media to talk about how Donald Trump attending the Super Bowl ruined her shoes. The star’s clip rant gained a lot of attention after she made a bizarre demand to compensate for her pair of shoes.

Many A-listers graced this year’s Super Bowl with their presence. Jay-Z was accompanied by his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi at the match. Actors Jon Hamm and Bradley Cooper were seen at the match. Taylor Swift attended the match to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team.

Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles went head to head to take the 2025 Super Bowl trophy home. The Eagles eventually emerged victorious with a 40-22 score. Donald Trump became the first US President to attend the Super Bowl in person.

Unfortunately for Cardi B, the President’s presence meant heightened security provisions. In a reposted video that is going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), the rapper explains what happened.

“Look how f***ed up my shoes [are],” she says in the video while lifting up a pair of black spiked Louboutins with an evidently roughened-up sole. In the video, she shares how the pair cost her $3K. The Grammy-winning artist blames Trump for her ruined pair of shoes while claiming that she likes him “lesser ” now.

“You didn’t have to go to no damn Super Bowl. F—ing up my shoe!” she adds during her rant. Cardi explained how the cart service was put on hold as a security measure by the Secret Service. The artist shared how she had to walk to and from in the stadium after the carts were suspended.

The rapper also revealed how the agents were on high alert and “not playing” when it came to protecting the President. This apparently also led to the rest of the attendees suffering in turn. Cardi revealed how the agents’ behavior ended up giving everyone else “a hard time.”

The rapper who is married to Offset also demanded that Trump bring her deported uncle back in return for the inconvenience caused to her. “Well, he definitely ain’t going to do that,” she jokingly concluded.

Donald Trump was accompanied by his daughter Ivanka at the 2025 Super Bowl. Fans in the arena seemed to be extremely pleased to be in the presence of the President. The crowd went crazy every time the jumbotron ended up on him. Taylor Swift who was also at the game, received a contrasting reception after the fans booed at her.

Trump left the game an hour before it ended. The early exit was reportedly pre-planned according to his schedule. The President spoke to Fox before the big game and said that he would “hate” to pick a side. He added how he was eager to see a “a great game.”

Trump predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would take the cup home. He also praised Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. He noted how the athlete’s wife was a MAGA fan and called her a “great person”.