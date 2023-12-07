Cardi B Announces She’s Shedding ‘Dead Weight,’ Right After Unfollowing Her Husband Offset

Cardi B, the outspoken New York rapper, is already gearing up for the New Year with a bold resolution—to shed all "dead weight" from her life. The declaration comes after the rapper and singing sensation unfollowed her husband Offset sparking speculation about the split between the two. In a candid Instagram Live session captured by Gossip Of the City, Cardi B delivered a fiery message to her followers, urging them not to wait until the last minute to make resolutions per PAGE SIX.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Trouble in Paradise: Cardi B and Offset Share Cryptic Posts and Unfollow Each Other on Social Media

She declared, “We keep saying every year, ‘New year, new me, new this, new that.’ Bitch, I’m taking that s–t to the f–king heart!” Cardi emphasized her commitment to this resolution, stating, "I'm taking that s**t to the f**king heart!" Taking a no-nonsense approach, rapper Cardi B laid out her strategy for shedding what she termed "dead weight," encompassing mentality, procrastination, laziness, and certain individuals. In a candid revelation, she stated, "Next year is gonna be all about me," signaling her goals to prioritize personal growth.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Catherine Powell

While clear indicators of trouble surface, the precise nature of the issue remains veiled in ambiguity. The enigmatic quality of Cardi's message resonates with reports of the hip-hop power couple's mutual decision to no longer follow each other on Instagram. Despite constant approaches by media inquiries, representatives for both Cardi and Offset have chosen to say nothing leading the fans to draw varying speculations from recent developments between the couple. The couple, no strangers to the highs and lows of marriage, faced public scrutiny in June when Offset accused Cardi of infidelity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Also Read: When Jimmy Fallon Got Visibly Uncomfortable By Cardi B’s Initial Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’

As Cardi B sets out on a mission to sever ties with "dead weight," fans are on the edge of their seats, anticipating further insights into the rapper's journey towards a "new me" in the approaching year. Cardi B and Offset first crossed paths at an industry event in 2016, with Cardi B recalling his persistence in wanting to talk to her in a November 2017 X video. Their relationship officially started in January 2017, coinciding with the release of their collaborative song Lick. Despite public scrutiny and rumors, the couple secretly married in Fulton County, Georgia, in 2017, which was later revealed in June 2018. Their relationship has weathered storms, including rumors of infidelity, a brief split in December 2018, and a surprise reunion at the Grammy Awards where Cardi B made history as the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album.

Cardi B says she’s dropping ‘dead weight’ after unfollowing husband Offset https://t.co/6E0dHOx65x pic.twitter.com/bHGlYjCHDe — Page Six (@PageSix) December 6, 2023

Also Read: 'The View' Host Ana Navarro Slammed for Supporting Cardi B Who Threw Mic at Concertgoer

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September 2023, with Offset surprising Cardi B with a grand display of flowers and candles. Recent events on Instagram, however, have sparked concerns among fans regarding the stability of Cardi B and Offset's marriage. The unfollowing action, coupled with Cardi B's cryptic messages, has led some to question whether the couple is facing another rough patch.

More from Inquisitr

When Kim Kardashian Gave 'Plastic Surgery Advice' To Cardi B at Kris Jenner's House

WWE News: Top Official Says Company Is Working On Recruiting Cardi B & Other Big-Name Celebrities