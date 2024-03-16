Cara Delevingne's $7M LA Mansion Ravaged by Fire; Desperate Search for Beloved Cats Ensues

In 2019, Cara Delevingne paid $7 million for an 8,000-square-foot mega mansion with a 1970s flair. According to Architectural Digest, Nicolò Bini of Line Architecture created the supermodel's home based on several moods and themes. “My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes. I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods,” Delevingne said then. However, a devastating fire destroyed the posh LA residence, her two cherished kitties were saved after an army of forty firefighters fought for two hours to put out the fire at her luxurious mansion in Studio City, California.

Image Source: Instagram | @caradelevigne

As per The US Sun, Delevingne was in London when the freak incident occurred. For the first time since the fire destroyed her home, she came out of hiding. After appearing in her West End production of Cabaret, the actress from Only Murders in the Building was spotted exiting London's Kit Kat Club venue. She talked about the fire that destroyed her £5.5 million ($7 million) home early on Friday on Instagram.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Steven Ferdman

She composed: "My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people who have shown up to help." Before sharing a cute photo of the two with her followers, she had no idea what had happened to her two darling kittens: "They are alive!! Thank You To The Firefighters."

Emotional Cara Delevingne is comforted by her parents in London as she is seen for the first time after being told her cats survived terrible fire which ravaged her $7million LA mansion https://t.co/YygyM2kCkV pic.twitter.com/LHLiSxqXf5 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 16, 2024

Although the cause of the fire is still unknown, it is believed to have started in the property's backroom and quickly spread to the attic, resulting in the collapse of a portion of the roof. At 3:57 a.m. local time, a call for assistance was placed. The fire was reportedly brought under control in two hours by a sizable squad of firemen riding about in thirteen fire trucks. A post to the LAFD website said: "Firefighters arrived to find a four-story building with fire showing from the second floor. It took 40 firefighters 21 minutes to extinguish the fire. After firefighters entered the structure to eliminate the remainder of the flames, crews ventilated the building to remove any lingering smoke and searched for any victims. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation."

NEW: 35-year-old actress Cara Delevingne's $7 million Los Angeles mansion destroyed in a house fire.



94 firefighters rushed to the house in 13 different fire engines.



"My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you… pic.twitter.com/Z1AS3K43xM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2024

An officer from the Los Angeles Police Department exclusively told Page Six that there was "nothing to suggest that it was criminal activity". The LAPD added: "There is no indication of an arson or criminal investigation right now."

Step inside Cara Delevingne's $7 million Los Angeles home.

The model and actress opened up the doors to her house for Architectural Digest.

Every room in Cara's house has a different theme.

source: @archdigest enews

photography: @laurejoliet

Reposted from @housesofcelebs pic.twitter.com/zYy2d4W9qM — Terrence Harding (@THRealEstate101) September 2, 2021

Her mansion included a ball pit, projector screen, trampolines, and a gorgeous pool. Currently residing in London, Delevingne debuted on stage as Sally Bowles in the critically acclaimed production of Cabaret.