Cannibal Serial Killer Was Beaten to Death — and His Final Moments Were Eerily Similar to One of His Victims’

Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer and cannibal known as the Milwaukee Monster, was killed on Nov. 28, 1994, almost three decades ago. He was in the Columbia Correctional Institution serving 16 consecutive life sentences when he was murdered by a fellow inmate.

Christopher Scarver killed Dahmer in a manner similar to the way Dahmer had killed hitchhiker Steven Hicks in 1978. Scarver beat Dahmer to death with a 20-inch, five-pound metal bar. Scarver also killed Jesse Andersson the same way.

He revealed Dahmer would mold his prison food into shapes resembling human limbs and add ketchup to mimic blood. He could not let go of his cannibalistic habits in jail, and it was unsettling to the prisoners. He had a guard with him all the time since he had conflicts with inmates. Cannibal killers often keep inmates on the edge.

The inmate who killed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Christopher Scarver, who has schizophrenia, said one of the reasons he attacked him was that Dahmer shaped his prison food into mini sculptures resembling human limbs. pic.twitter.com/0fSwzSB70O — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) August 15, 2025



But on the day Dahmer died, he was alone and unshackled in the gym bathroom. Scarver was filling a mop and bucket to clean. He said he was poked by either Dahmer or Anderson, “I turned around, and [Dahmer] and Jesse were kind of laughing under their breath. I looked right into their eyes, and I couldn’t tell which had done it.”

He then proceeded to kill the two, first Dahmer, “He started looking for the door pretty quickly. I blocked him. He ended up dead. I put his head down.” He then followed Anderson to the locker room to meet the same fate.

Nov 28, 1995: Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, serving 15 consecutive life sentences for the brutal murders of 15 men, is beaten to death by a fellow inmate (Christopher Scarver) while performing cleaning duty in a bathroom at the Columbia Correctional Institute gym. #OTD pic.twitter.com/gdm8dap47N — Tom (@HistoryLover57) November 28, 2025



Guards located Dahmer with head wounds. He was declared dead after an hour. Scarver revealed he killed Dahmer for his weird behavior, “He crossed the line with some people — prisoners, prison staff. Some people who are in prison are repentant — but he was not one of them.”

Dahmer did express remorse when he was getting sentenced and took responsibility for his crimes. Many people blamed the Milwaukee police for ignoring various leads and not stopping him soon. In one instance, Dahmer pretended that a 14-year-old victim of his was his boyfriend in front of the police and then killed him.

People are often in shock after learning about Dahmer’s crime. One person on X posted, “Even in prison, Dahmer couldn’t stop his twisted art. Mental illness colliding with pure evil is a dangerous combination.” Another one added, “Even in prison, Dahmer’s behavior seemed designed to unsettle others. No wonder it triggered Scarver,” upon learning about his murder in jail.