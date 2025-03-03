Candace Owens Slams Zelenskyy— Asks Him to Stop “Begging” After His UK Visit

After visiting the White House and meeting Donald Trump and JD Vance, Volodymyr Zelenskyy went ahead with his visit to the UK, where he received warm welcome from both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles. While Zelenskyy’s US visit was almost a disaster with Trump and Vance both getting into visible arguments with him, the UK seemed to be more open while receiving the Ukrainian PM.

Reportedly, Starmer mentioned to Zelenskyy that the UK would be with them “for as long as it may take”. Then, he proceeded to meet King Charles, which also went pretty smoothly, with Royal sources saying, “The meeting lasted just under an hour. The pair were served tea in Sandringham’s Saloon room.”

Zelenskyy was also vocal about his great time and meeting with the UK high authorities. He said the meeting was extremely good and added, “I’m very grateful for this meeting and for how His Majesty helps Ukraine and supports us.” He further added, “He’s met our warriors here, being trained in the UK, and we’re very thankful to the Royal Family for their support.”

However, after Zelenskyy was praising the UK, Candace Owens stepped in with some rather harsh comments. The American political commentator posted on X, “Can you please just get a job instead of going door to door begging for cash?” Not stopping at this, she went ahead another step, saying, “Zelensky has become the neighborhood crackhead”.

Can you please just get a job instead of going door to door begging for cash? https://t.co/dNIbMPlimI — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 3, 2025

Candace Owens’ comments should be read while keeping in mind Zelenskyy’s US visit, which was supposed to be about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war but ended up becoming a display of heated conversations and borderline threats. Trump did not mince his words when he asked Zelenskyy to make a deal with Russia and threatened not to support them otherwise.

Moreover, Trump and Vance both were furious over Zelenskyy’s apparent lack of gratitude for the political support and military service that the US provides. It should be noted here that Trump had promised that he would put a stop to the Russia-Ukraine war the day he became the American President. However, that day seems to be a far sight now and given Trump’s good relationship with Russia, it was only natural that he would pressure Zelenskyy for the whole thing.

While Candace Owens’ comments align with how Zelenskyy’s meeting went with Trump, the internet has been divided regarding their reaction to it. One user mentioned, “But you couldn’t muster a thank you to America and @POTUS. Shame on you.” Another user added, “Seems he won’t be happy until he drags Europe into WW3.” A third one said, “I didn’t think you could get lower after your defense of Hamas, but you just did.”

One user supported Candace Owens’ comments, saying “Finally something you said that I agree to,” as another one said, “Amen Candace.”

It remains to be seen if Zelenskyy addresses and says anything about these remarks by Candace Owens. The atmosphere is already tense following Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump, and it’s now a matter of speculation how the two nations will develop their relationship moving forward.