Candace Owens Slams Erika Kirk’s Honorary Degree After She Promised to Take a Family Break

Candace Owens once again slammed Erika Kirk for altering her public statements. She pointed out how Erika first said she needed time off with her family, but later spoke at a commencement ceremony at Hillsdale College in Michigan.

According to Hillsdale Daiy News, Erika Kirk delivered the keynote address for Hillsdale College’s Class of 2026 on May 9, where she also received an honorary degree during the ceremony and is now called “Dr. Erica Kirk.”

Kirk shared personal thoughts on her late husband’s interest in Hillsdale’s curriculum and commitment to lifelong learning. She exhorted the graduates to accept the transition from a highly organized academic life to reality, arguing that such a transition would inspire individualism and personal considerations.

“You now find yourself at the threshold of a life that will no longer be structured for you but entrusted to you,” Kirk said.

Meanwhile, Candace Owens mocked Erika Kirk over her latest honor. Previously, Erika faced backlash for choosing not to weep like a grieving widow and instead returning to work just days after her husband Charlie Kirk’s death.

View this post on Instagram

“She says a lot of stuff. She’s in drapes. Nobody knows why,” Owens said. She added that Kirk had said she “wanted to go home” and spend time with her family.

Kirk made that statement after a shooting disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. The event took place on April 25 at the Washington Hilton. A viral video showing Kirk in tears circulated as she was escorted out.

Owens who hosts the podcast The Candace Owens Show, pointed out that Erika Kirk expressed her rage while being dressed as Janet Jackson further escalating the feud between them. “Actually, now she’s not taking a break again. It’s a quick break and she’s back,” Owens said.

View this post on Instagram

Later on the show, she said the honorary degree sparked online criticism, mainly from conservatives who oppose DEI policies. She said online users had many opinions about Erika Kirk’s latest honor, and then read a social media post questioning why Kirk received it.

The post was written by a user named Brian Allen. He claimed Hillsdale College had given her a doctorate. He said it was because of her husband’s fame and career. He further also described the school as one of America’s loudest critics of DEI.

“That is the definition of DEI,” the post stated. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion for me and not for thee.” Owens partly agreed with the criticism. She then added her own take.

The commentator was once a close ally of Charlie Kirk pointed out that honorary doctorate degrees are not usually given for delivering a commencement address but are awarded for academic achievements instead.

However, she said she is no longer surprised. The public support Erika Kirk receives no longer shocks her. Kirk has been openly making her choices in the public eye.

Owens is a popular media figure is known for her outspoken and divisive views on class, race, and culture has brutally tageted Erika Kirk after she became CEO of Turning Point USA on Sept. 18, 2025.

View this post on Instagram

Similalrly, Erika Kirk has also been a prominent figure in the MAGA circle. She made headlines after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated. Immediately, she took on a larger leadership role to keep his legacy alive.

The segment finally ended with criticism of what Owens described as elite public figures who “don’t have to answer” for public scrutiny. “There’s no consequences for anything and they can make us the bad guys for noticing,” she said before mockingly concluding, “So, I salute you, Dr.”

.