Filmmaker’s Daughter Calls Erika Kirk ‘Inauthentic,’ Says She Makes Her ‘Skin Crawl’

Erika Kirk was recently criticized by the daughter of a legendary filmmaker. The brutal remarks aimed at the mother of two have gained significant traction online.

Vivian Kubrick, the daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick and his third wife Christiane, launched a fiery attack on a pre-recorded video speech by Erika Kirk that was played during Turning Point USA (TPUSA) “Make Heaven Crowded” tour event at Prestonwood Baptist Church.

Kirk, who was appointed CEO of Turning Point USA on Sept. 18, 2025, has been a prominent personality in the MAGA circle. She made headlines for taking on a larger leadership role to keep her late husband Charlie Kirk’s legacy alive after his tragic assassination.

Meanwhile, Vivian Kubrick slammed the speech as “ghastly,” “inauthentic,” and deeply unsettling. She claimed the former beauty pageant winner’s church address was not genuine and felt compelled to speak about it.

According to The New York Post, Kubrick took to X and wrote, “I HAVE NEVER WITNESSED SUCH A GHASTLY INAUTHENTIC PHONY PERFORMANCE IN MY LIFE AS THIS SPEECH BY ERIKA.”

I HAVE NEVER WITNESSED SUCH A GHASTLY INAUTHENTIC PHONY PERFORMANCE IN MY LIFE AS THIS SPEECH BY ERIKA And growing up in the entertainment industry, I’ve been around a lot of phonies – so – I can’t be in any way sorry for stating this clearly —I’m too concerned and genuinely… https://t.co/cGkxux7SAC — Vivian Kubrick (@ViKu1111) April 30, 2026

Vivian Kubrick, who followed in her father’s footsteps as a composer and filmmaker, further accused the Conservative figure of being a threat to her country and staging her public conduct as performative.

“She feels absolutely like a military or intelligence operative, and definitely some kind of sociopath. There’s something seriously wrong with this woman; every cell in my body shudders listening to her voice and watching her face.”

The rant extended further, with Kubrick claiming she has a visceral reaction to Kirk’s public appearances. She stated that “every cell in my body shudders” when she hears or sees her.

The second half of the post also targeted her husband, Charlie Kirk, and incidents from his memorial, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Vivian Kubrick took an indirect jab at Erika Kirk, claiming she found several instances of the widow disturbing. This included remarks at her husband’s memorial, where she publicly forgave his killer.

A video then went viral showing Kirk lying beside her late husband’s body. Kubrick labeled the clip “horribly sinister” and mocked her with superficial pity.

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Throughout the rant, Kubrick appeared extremely furious with Erika Kirk and repeatedly used slurs while criticizing her public image. “No one has made my skin crawl like Erika,” she added.

Vivian Kubrick, who has been previously drawn scrutiny for posting far-right content for months, including support for QAnon, defenses of the Proud Boys, and antisemitic views, also mentioned Donald Trump in her post.

She claimed that if Republicans win the upcoming midterm elections, they should “kill” the organization (TPUSA) and allow fresh, authentic leadership to emerge. She also stated that no one could replace Charlie Kirk. Critics online have not been kind to Erika Kirk in recent months.

For instance, at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, Erika Kirk earned stares for wearing a white pantsuit rather than the traditional black clothes associated with mourning. The choice stood in sharp contrast to centuries-old funeral customs.

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Similarly, she also faced backlash in March 2026 after sharing Instagram videos and photos featuring her late husband. Several users pointed out that Erika’s tone in the captions were exaggerated and sounded “too cheerful,” given that less than a year had passed since her husband’s death.

“Erika Kirk is the happiest widow I’ve ever seen!” one user said. “Girl, bye. You did not love that man,” said another user.

Some other supporters defended her. “This breaks my heart. I miss him so much. I can’t even imagine what Erika feels every day,” wrote one user.