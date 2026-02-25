Candace Owens Branded a ‘Demon’ as MAGA Feud Explodes Over Erika Kirk Expose Series

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has faced harsh criticism from some right-wing figures, who have labeled her a “demon.” This backlash came after she released a viral trailer for her upcoming investigative series about Erika Kirk.

The multi-part YouTube series, titled Bride of Charlie: An Investigative Series, aims to address questions related to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in September 2025. It will also look into the role of his widow following his death. The initial trailer, released earlier this week, sparked a strong reaction from fellow conservatives and supporters of Turning Point USA.

Social media was filled with posts from prominent right-wing figures accusing Owens of waging a personal vendetta against Kirk’s family instead of practicing real journalism. Many posts described her as “demonic” or “pure evil.” Critics claimed she crossed moral lines by publicly discussing Kirk’s personal life so soon after his passing.

Dan Bongino, the former deputy director of the FBI and conservative commentator, criticized her vigorously during a podcast rant that included profanity and harsh insults. Some felt his comments might incite violence against Owens. Nigel Peters, another far-right podcaster, suggested that some critics were exaggerating their reactions. Still, the heated exchange highlighted significant divisions within parts of the MAGA movement.

Laura Loomer, a conservative activist, also spoke out against Owens’ series. She called it harassment toward a grieving widow and inappropriate, given the timing since Charlie Kirk’s death. Other commentators, including Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro and media personality Meghan McCain, criticized the approach of the series. Some questioned the ethics of targeting a family while they were mourning.

I’m convinced Candace is genuinely an actual Satanic demon from the pits of hell Whether you are a Candace fan or not, Thai is pure evil, more evil than a satanic demon in hell Sorry, Candace but I couldn’t turn down $20k for a tweet 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GPanco3SV8 — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 25, 2026

This feud highlights rising tensions over how parts of the MAGA movement handle internal criticism and accountability. Owens’ project represents a shift from her past role as a supporter and associate of Kirk, a relationship that included years of collaboration in Turning Point USA. However, her relationship with Kirk’s widow soured after his assassination. Many of the critics are coming from individuals and organizations that had previously supported Owens.

Owens has defended her series, brushing off some criticism as limited to what she called an insular online bubble. She stated she is dedicated to exploring unresolved questions surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Owens told her followers that the series aims to present information “others won’t touch,” claiming her purpose is journalistic, not personal.

The Bride of Charlie series preview includes footage from Charlie Kirk’s assassination and Erika’s reaction, with commentary from those suspicious of her behavior. Supporters of Erika Kirk, who assumed leadership of Turning Point USA after her husband’s death and is caring for their young children, have publicly and privately expressed their concerns and urged respect for the grieving widow.

Critics on social media have called Owens’ focus invasive and disrespectful. However, others argue that her assumed role as CEO of her late husband’s organisation made her open to criticism.

The controversy has gone beyond social media jabs. Some commentators alleged that parts of the critical posts were coordinated or paid, although there has been no independent proof of a formal smear campaign. However, the repeated use of similar language like “demon” across various accounts indicates shared sentiment among critics.

The first episode of Bride of Charlie is set to premiere later this week. Owens has not backed down from the series, stating it is a necessary look at unanswered questions related to a high-profile figure’s death and its aftermath.