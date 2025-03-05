Canadians Have Planned Ultimate Revenge on Donald Trump Following His Latest Post

In recent times, President Donald Trump has gone on countless tirades about taking over Canada and making it the 51st state of America. One of the most noteworthy of them is a post on Truth Social, where he said, “We pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada. Why? There is no reason. We don’t need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use.”

Trump continued, “Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!”

While many didn’t seem to take his statements to heart, his plan to annex the nation using the United States’ economic might has become clearer over the days. Donald Trump’s recent introduction of 25% tariffs on Canada, however, seems to have rubbed its citizens the wrong way. That, combined with his statement to Congress about his plans to tariff and tax the nation, has made Canadians rally against him and the United States.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user with the handle Canada Hates Trump (antitrumpcanada) wrote, “We are canceling our USA vacations. We are not buying American products. We are canceling contracts with Elon Musk. We are removing all American liquor from our shelves. We are cutting our power to states that rely on it. We stand with Ukraine. We will never be the 51st state.”

The comment section of the post, which has accrued over 4.4 million views, was filled with Canadians who echoed a similar sentiment. A user said, “Canada stands strong against Trump’s bullying! We’re cutting ties, boycotting U.S. products, and supporting Ukraine. No to tariffs, no to being the 51st state—True North, free and proud!”

“Happy to see my home country standing up for itself. Others should follow. Stop letting the USA think they own the planet,” one user said while another exclaimed, saying, “Long live beautiful Canada with its enchanting nature, and Canada, diverse in its vast geography and rich culture.”

Users who claimed to be Americans also voiced their support with one person posting, “YES, thank you. I LOVE CANADA. Please make the U.S. feel pain, it’s the only option now. Yes, I’m a U.S.ian and absolutely against this administration’s actions.” Another netizen expressed their disgruntlement with Donald Trump, saying, “On behalf of the United States and as the citizen I’d like to formally apologize for Trump’s actions we don’t want him we’d love to get rid of him, but he just won’t go back home to Russia where he belongs”

An American user seemingly impacted by the chain of events since Donald Trump’s inauguration wrote, “As an American, I both understand the reasoning behind this and I support Canada. It just grieves me beyond words that it has come to this because of the heinous monsters in our government.”

Netizens claiming to be from Europe showed solidarity as well. While one wrote, “And the trend is not limited to Canada’s borders. The Nordic countries have also launched a boycott that is starting to spread to the rest of Europe” another wanted to do their bit to support Canada, saying, “As a German, I would be interested in a list of Canadian products/companies as alternatives to American products/companies that are available in Western Europe. Does it exist and where can I get it?”