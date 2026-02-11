Canadian School Shooting Shocks Tumbler Ridge as 17-Year-Old Transgender Suspect Named

A Canadian school shooting has left at least ten people dead after a male teen wearing a dress opened fire at a high school and a nearby private residence before turning the weapon on himself, authorities confirmed. Initial reports and some early social media posts referred to the Canadian school shooter as wearing a dress and as being a “gunperson.” Canadian law enforcement sources have since identified the suspect as Jesse Strang, 17, a teen who was transgender and began transitioning to a female at age 15.

Six victims were killed during the Canadian school shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia on Tuesday afternoon, and 25 others were injured in what officials describe as the second-deadliest school shooting in Canadian history. One additional victim died while being transported to hospital. Two more people were later discovered dead inside a nearby home believed to be connected to the attack, bringing the overall death toll to at least ten.

The Canadian school shooting unfolded in the remote northern community shaken by the sudden eruption of gunfire. Emergency calls reporting shots fired triggered a major response from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, along with paramedics and air support.

Students and staff at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School were immediately placed into lockdown after the Canadian school shooting as officers secured classrooms and cleared the building. Darian Quist, a Grade 12 student, told CBC News that he and his classmates were confined inside for more than two hours while police worked to secure the campus.

Video footage from the Canadian school shooting scene showed students exiting the school slowly with their hands raised as police vehicles surrounded the building. A helicopter circled overhead while officers maintained a tight perimeter. Authorities later confirmed the suspected shooter was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the individual died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police confirmed that 25 people were injured during the Canadian school shooting, though officials have not publicly disclosed the conditions of those wounded. Tumbler Ridge, located roughly 736 miles north of Vancouver in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, has a population estimated between 2,400 and 2,700 residents. The picturesque valley town is known for its lakes, rivers, waterfalls, and hiking trails. The surrounding region earned UNESCO Global Geopark status due to hundreds of preserved dinosaur tracks and fossil discoveries. Town councillors have previously described it as an “incredibly safe community.”

Mayor Darryl Krakowka said the tragedy has devastated the town. “I broke down,” he said, calling it “devastating” to learn how many had died in what he described as a “big family.” “I have lived here for 18 years,” Krakowka said. “I probably know every one of the victims.” The local secondary school, which enrolls approximately 175 students, along with its neighboring elementary school, will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the Canadian school shooting in a social media post, writing that he was devastated by the shooting. “I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens,” he wrote.

RCMP officials have stated there is no ongoing threat to the broader community. Investigators remain at both the school and the residential property collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses as they work to determine motive and establish a detailed timeline.

In the aftermath of previous mass shootings, Canada’s federal government has implemented expanded firearm restrictions, including a broadened prohibition on certain semi-automatic rifles it classifies as “assault-style weapons.” While “assault weapon” and “assault rifle” are commonly used political and media terms, they are not formal technical classifications in Canadian law.

Lawmakers and journalists typically use the phrase to describe specific semi-automatic firearms — including models such as the AR-15 — which fire one round per trigger pull. These civilian firearms differ from military-issued rifles, which are generally select-fire or fully automatic. Canadian officials have argued the restrictions are aimed at reducing the potential for high-casualty incidents, as national debates over firearm policy and definitions continue.

As the small mountain town grapples with one of the most devastating tragedies in its history, crisis counselors and trauma support teams have been mobilized to assist students, staff, and families affected by the Canadian school shooting that has left Tumbler Ridge reeling.