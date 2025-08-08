Canadian Nurse’s Heart Almost ‘Explodes’ After Smelling Flowers – Shares How She Saw Her Dead Relatives in Near-Death Experience

A Canadian nurse nearly lost her life after smelling a bunch of lilies. Julia Evans, who is allergic to the flowers, reveals how the pollen from the flowers almost cost her her life. Here’s how the Evans came back to life after her heart “exploded.”

It was just like any other day at work for Julia when she reached the hospital where she worked. As soon as she got in, she got a “scratchy” feeling in her throat. She recalled trying to quickly assess if she came in contact with something or if she ate something unusual.

Soon after, her throat started feeling tighter and like it was closing up. “It felt like sandpaper as I was swallowing,” Evans recalls in a conversation with podcast host Jeff Mara. This is when she noticed the bouquet of lilies at the nursing station. Evans was allergic to lilies but hadn’t known how severe her allergies were before the incident.

The Canadian nurse recalls that the allergic reaction persisted, even causing her to turn blue. She noted how the hospital was probably the best place to go into an anaphylactic shock. In a conversation with Mirror UK, Evans revealed how two of her colleagues quickly jumped into action after realizing what was going on.

Matters took an even more unfortunate turn when a doctor gave Evans an injection of epinephrine. “We both locked eyes with each other and in that instant we both realized it was the wrong drug,” the nurse recalls. The concentration of the drug was 10 times higher than needed.

Nurse Who “Died” After Her Heart Exploded Due To Freak Allergy Says “No Human Words” Can Describe What She Saw | https://t.co/hneq1CoqF2 | #NDEs #afterlife #consciousness — Near-Death News (@neardeath) August 7, 2025

The mistake on the doctor’s part caused Julia’s heart to race uncontrollably. Julia shares how she “turned into the Hulk” because of the epinephrine surging through her body. She notes how she immediately ripped her clothes off and urged the medical staff to get pads on her body.

“I started feeling how my best friend had died because she had shot herself, and it felt like the back of my head had blown away,” Evans noted. She remembers feeling the same way her best friend felt in her last moments. This isn’t where the nurse’s unusual experience ended.

Her thoughts then turned towards her stepmother, who had passed away in her arms after experiencing a heart attack. The Canadian nurse shares how she could “feel her stepmother” in the moment. Soon after, she recalls feeling her biological mother, who had passed away from a brain aneurysm. “I could feel them, and like that moment of I’m going down, I didn’t realize at the time it was their pain that I was feeling,” Evans recalls.

She shares how the doctors lost her at that exact moment. Julia’s body went into pulseless VTACH in the moment. “My heart exploded… There was so much medication that it just stopped, and so when my heart went and they started working on me,” she shares.

She revealed how that is when her skin went from blue to grey and her body went “flaccid” on the bed. Julia recalls how she “went somewhere completely different” in that moment. The Canadian also claims she heard her mother’s voice in the moment as if she was standing right beside her in the moment.

“I was hovering over my body, and I was probably two feet over my body,” Julia claims. Evans notes how her life completely changed after that experience. The nurse shares how, a year after the near-fatal experience took place, she realized she had seen “the light” before she was revived.