Canada Elections—What’s at Stake for the Nation, Mark Carney, and Pierre Poilievre?

Canada elections are happening. The Monday polls are considered a part of the most pivotal election of the generation because there’s a lot at stake for the nation and the two top candidates, Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre. The nation has found itself in the unexpected crosshairs of Donald Trump, the President of America, thanks to his tariffs and annexation threats.

The country, considered one of the closest allies of the United States, also continues to battle with many economic and social issues, including but not limited to high costs of living and surging unemployment.

Many Canadians point to a decade of Liberal Party rule under the former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Poilievre, his rival from The Conservative Party, has been blaming him for the country’s woes for the last three years. Now, he finally has a chance to restore Canada to its rightful place.

On the other hand, Liberal supporters argue that the nation would be in worse shape if Pierre leads. Hence, acknowledging Trudeau’s mistakes, they are pushing for Carney, a perfect challenge for the Conservative pick for new Prime Minister.

As the Maple Leaf Nation goes through a leadership change, there is a lot at stake. The latest polls show that people’s top concern is the high cost of living. Research by the Bank of Canada showed that the number of Canadians unable to afford a home has significantly risen in the last few years, with the rents and home prices going off the roof at most urban centers. Reversing this situation is a major challenge: Carney and Pierre both have proposals for building more houses as an initiative to bring down the prices. The Liberal pick wants to finance new construction, while Poilievre is all in for deregulating the permitting of new buildings.

Immigration is raising Canada’s house prices! Bank of Canada representative: due to the immigration surge, there’s more demand than supply. Is this sustainable? pic.twitter.com/sYe5JTWNBq — Islam Invasion 🚨 (@IslamInvasion) April 2, 2025

Another big issue the country continues to face is Trump tariffs. Amid a global trade war, Canada has also been hit with a heavy impact, not to mention the U.S. President’s repetitive threat of making the nation the “51st state of the United States.” Carney has been vocal in taking on Mr. Trump directly with targeted retaliatory measures and a potential renegotiation of the border agreement. While Poilievre agrees with him, he is not too keen on facing the American leader directly. Both candidates insist on strengthening the nation’s military power in an effort to lessen its dependence on America for security.

From crime, substance abuse, and homelessness to immigration, the United States ally is also facing a handful of social challenges, which earned top priority places on both men’s election campaigns. Both candidates have focused on restricting the immigration system in Canada, pointing at how the country has granted access to too many foreign workers in the last few years.

Mark, who has been serving as the prime minister since early March, countered Pierre’s proposal on hasher interventions by the state when it comes to treating people with addiction and mental health issues. The Conservative Party pick also proposes much tougher sentences for repeat offenders.

Pierre Poilievre announces a tougher position on hate based vandalism plaguing the streets across Canada. “We will deport anyone here who commits a crime on a visit visa” “There will be crippling financial penalties for hate based vandalism” “Change..is coming” pic.twitter.com/SjhvK6R2Sx — An Oil Exec (@CanadianOilExec) April 14, 2025

To boost the country’s economy, both men have some ideas for the nation’s national resources. Pierre has long been an advocating for pro-oil and gas. He wants to remove obstacles to build more pipelines. Carney, on the other hand, has a more moderate approach, but regardless, he wants to explore the resources to strengthen the economy.

Although both candidates are equally aware of Canada’s current issues and harbor somewhat similar ideas to fight them, they do have some different visions. Carney, 60, who had had a successful career as a central banker in Canada and Britain, is presenting himself as a crisis expert. However, his critics are doubtful that he might continue some of Trudeau’s failures.

On the other hand, Poilievre, 45, who has been a politician for a long time, supports limiting taxes and using the oil and gas industries to boost the economy. However, he also shares some of Donald Trump’s actions, like the crusade against “radical woke ideology” and defunding the national broadcaster.

Regardless, Canadians need to choose their next leader very wisely in such a tense geopolitical climate.