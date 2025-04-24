Can Carrying Cheese Get You Into Trouble? The Surprising Reason TSA Scanners Flag It Despite Being Legal

If you are catching another flight, please avoid carrying cheese. Why? We’ll tell you why! Are you are one of those anxious flyers who hate security checks because of how tiring and scrutinizing they can be. If yes, then this article is for you! Between removing your shoes, emptying your pockets, slipping off jackets, and separating electronics and liquids into bins, the TSA rules can be exhausting.

Moreover, figuring out the travel gate number, running through the signs, and keeping yourself and your companion well-fed add to the list of headaches. Meanwhile, talking about being well-fed, with so many rules to juggle, remembering that you packed a simple block of cheese might not top your priority list, right?

Well, as per the outlet called Explore, a block of cheese could actually hold up your journey. So does that mean that one should not carry any cheese at all? No! Only certain types of cheese are banned through airport scanners. For instance, spreadable cheeses and dips are classified as liquids. That means they fall under the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule: each item must be 3.4 ounces or less and fit inside a quart-sized clear bag.

In addition, hard cheeses like cheddar can also be rejected by the scanners. Reportedly, its hard composition can be mistaken for explosives on an X-ray machine. If so, then the authorities might pull a traveler aside and prompt a secondary check, which, by the way, can be quite scary and time-consuming across airports in America.

Furthermore, other items like blocks of chocolate (those thick ones) and stacks of books and magazines can lead to scrutiny if packed tightly — the thickness can interfere with clear imaging, causing agents to fan through pages to ensure nothing is hidden inside.

This typically happens because these special scanners are designed to detect organic materials that match the density profile of explosives or drugs. Yet, how the items are packed can play a major role, too. For instance, packing a big block of cheese beside a phone or laptop charger can easily be misread as an improvised explosive device. This mistake could cause a serious delay or even a denial of boarding for the flight.

Therefore, the best thing to do if a passenger is carrying large amounts of food items such as chocolate, cheese, butter, or similar solid components is to inform the TSA authorities while checking in and keep them on top rather than dumping them beneath heaps of clothes and toiletries. In addition, make sure to pull it out while going through the scanner.

As per Philadelphia International Airport’s website, security checks in America were pretty relaxed before the deadly 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001, which created global havoc as hijackers hijacked four commercial flights and caused nearly 3,000 deaths. It was considered one of the deadliest attacks in history.

Earlier, passengers could freely carry liquids and easily pass through security checkpoints, but this particular attack changed the country’s perspective on protection and threat. Today, the U.S. authorities are very strict with their laws and checks. Recent measures included more rigorous screening, the banning of sharp objects in carry-on bags, and limiting access to secure areas to ticketed passengers only.

Media outlets have also reported on the new rules regarding the latest prohibited items, visas, taxes, and other such essential changes that will also take place sooner than most citizens thought. Therefore, as the saying goes, a stitch in time saves nine. It’s always more important to be extra cautious than to be stranded in an airport and miss a lovely holiday or your next work meeting. Until then, happy journey!