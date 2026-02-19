Calls Mount for NFL to Investigate Owner Mentioned in Epstein Files

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio is among those calling for the NFL to investigate New York Giants owner Steve Tisch, who was recently named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Tisch, who turned 77 earlier this month, was mentioned at least 440 times in the recently released Epstein files. Most of Tisch’s direct interactions with Epstein took place around 2013, and there was also an April 2013 email in which Epstein and a woman named Katya were discussing her potentially meeting Tisch.

Another email — one that Tisch forwarded to Epstein in May 2013 — included a conversation between Tisch and a woman whose name is redacted.

“Jeffrey Epstein is very excited about you and I meeting each other,” that email reads. “I like that idea. Do you?” Tisch, who said he had meetings in Boston and New York, then proposed a meeting between the two.

Tisch, who has also produced dozens of Hollywood films, admitted a “brief association” with Epstein. The longtime Giants owner said the two discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments.

“I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island,” Tisch said of Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell in 2019. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

As of publication, the NFL had not announced any type of investigation into Tisch. He has also not been placed on any type of administrative leave.

Florio, who has covered the NFL for 25 years, argued Wednesday night that the league must look into an allegation by a woman recently interviewed by Radio One France. The unnamed woman shared a story about a 2013 interaction with an American producer, who allegedly placed his hands on her thighs. Although she did not name the producer, some have speculated that the man in question is Tisch.

“That said, the league’s power is limited,” Florio wrote. “It has no subpoena power, no way to force the woman to cooperate, if she chooses not to. But the NFL also has the power to interrogate Tisch, and to determine whether it believes he’s telling the truth if/when he denies everything.

“The league has done that to multiple players,” Florio added. “The league absolutely should do it to Tisch.”

Speaking to reporters at the Super Bowl earlier this month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league would determine at a later point if it feels an investigation is warranted.

Florio isn’t the only NFL media member demanding the league research Tisch’s involvement with Epstein. Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano wrote on X earlier this month that Tisch’s tenure as the Giants’ owner “can not, and should not, survive this.”

The following NFL owners were also named in the Epstein files:

Josh Harris, Washington Commanders (co-owner)

David Tepper, Carolina Panthers

Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins

Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons

Robert Kraft, New England Patriots

Zygi Wilf, Minnesota Vikings

Former Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder and the late Paul Allen, who owned the Seattle Seahawks, were also mentioned in the Epstein files. The NFL has not opened an investigation into any of those men.

