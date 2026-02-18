Calls Mount for Coffee Shop’s Closing After Learning All ICE Agents Are Banned

Netizens are calling for a coffee shop in Portland, Maine, to close after learning that it displayed an anti-ICE sign on its front window.

Libs of TikTok shared an image of Flatiron Coffee Bar, which opened in July 2025, featuring a “private property” poster that clearly stated that anyone associated with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement is “absolutely” prohibited from entering the building.

“ICE Agents may not enter private areas without an official warrant,” the sign reads. “We do not consent to any searches without legal authority.” (Emphasis theirs.)

Flatiron Coffee Bar had not responded to an Inquisitr News request seeking comment. Inquisitr News also asked for clarification about whether on-duty ICE agents are allowed to enter the building if they solely intend to make a purchase.

INBOX: Sign BANNING ICE outside this coffee shop in Portland, Maine. Sounds like they don’t want your business if you support ICE! pic.twitter.com/o6LxSJ4HKM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2026

Social media quickly exploded upon seeing the sign, with X users rapidly calling for Flatiron Coffee Bar to shut down.

“Sounds like they don’t want your business if you support ICE!” Libs of TikTok wrote.

Another X post read, “Great, another woke business virtue-signaling against law enforcement. Boycott them and support places that respect our borders and the rule of law!”

Flatiron Coffee Bar is the latest food establishment to publicly declare that it is anti-ICE. A pizzeria — ironically located in another Portland, but the one in Oregon — went viral earlier this week for a pop-up ad on its website that read “ICE OUT EVERYWHERE” and included commentary that was anti-ICE and anti-Donald Trump while also expressing support for Palestine and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tastebud later changed the newsletter promo to remove those references, instead choosing to focus on how the restaurant “stands for human rights, equality, science, and collective care.”

“They can go bankrupt like all of the Minneapolis businesses,” an X user wrote about Flatiron Coffee Bar.

Time to #BoycottFlatironCoffee — if they hate ICE, they hate secure borders. I’ll take my coffee from patriots who support law enforcement. Who’s with me? 🫡🇺🇲 — Eagle0ne (@Eagle0ne0) February 18, 2026

Clearly, establishments like Tastebud and Flatiron Coffee Bar don’t fear the ramifications of going viral, at least not when they make their initial anti-ICE stand. Social media has made it easier than ever to identify these businesses, and internet users have ways of making their lives miserable, whether it’s by leaving negative reviews or trolling their Instagram pages.

Tastebud, which changed its Instagram privacy settings to restrict who could privately message them following an Inquisitr News request seeking comment, cited review-bombing and the safety of customers and staff for changing the message on its website.

“Sounds like they want to go bankrupt,” read one X post about Flatiron Coffee Bar. “Nothing screams ‘[I’m] hiring illegals’ like this sign.”

It is also fair to objectively wonder why a business that opened last July would already run the risk of alienating potential customers. There is a clear and obvious difference between an independent coffee shop and corporations such as Bud Light and Target, both of which battled through boycotts in recent years.

“If I lived in the area, I wouldn’t frequent that establishment, and I’d invite all like-minded people to do the same,” an X user wrote.