Caller Slams 'Senile' Old Man Joe Biden Who Can't Debate on NewsNation, Netizens React

A NewsNation caller didn't mince words, labeling the soon-to-be 82-year-old US President Joe Biden a "senile" old man, who is "unable to debate." According to Vigilant News, the caller provocatively asked, "Would Mister Kennedy be willing to do a one-on-one debate with Donald Trump since we know Joe Biden’s too senile to do it himself?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

On that question, Robert Kennedy Jr. replied, "I would love nothing more than that. You know, it would be great to have a three-person debate, but I will debate either President Biden or President Trump in any kind of forum that they want." Kennedy's response buzzed reactions on X. His comment on the debate question amazed many users. In response to @VigilantFox's post, @PearpopFounder showed interest by saying, "I think all 3 should debate… that’s usually appropriate." However, Kennedy clearly declared he was not afraid of the challenge and wanted to have the debate with either Donald Trump or Biden. Keeping the debate in mind, another person stated, "It's crucial to remember that respectful and substantive debates are essential in shaping our future. Embracing dialogue with empathy and understanding can lead us towards balanced and thoughtful discussions that benefit us all."

Joe Biden really doesn’t want this video getting around where he admits to having 2 cranial aneurysms



Doctors had to cut open his skull to repair brain damage & gave him a low chance of ever regaining full cognitive abilities



People deserve to know the truth pic.twitter.com/hwsT68xmet — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 8, 2023

One Twitter user posted a video of Biden discussing his surgery, stating, "Joe Biden really doesn’t want this video getting around where he admits to having 2 cranial aneurysms Doctors had to cut open his skull to repair brain damage & gave him a low chance of ever regaining full cognitive abilities People deserve to know the truth." Some individuals humorously commented on Biden. One person quipped, "Sounds like Uncle Joe might need a nap instead of a debate. Maybe he should stick to bingo night!" Another simply remarked, "The caller is right."

One individual elaborated on their perspective saying, "Such a weird dynamic. Biden and Trump are the leaders of their parties. Presumably, they think their parties have the best ideas. What better way to showcase those ideas than in front of opponents and the country in a debate? Only one reason why someone wouldn’t want to debate."

This isn't the first instance of Biden being labeled 'senile' and mocked for his age. When it was announced that Biden wouldn't face charges for allegedly taking classified documents upon leaving the vice presidency in 2017, Special Counsel Robert Hur stated in a report that he chose not to pursue criminal charges after a 15-month investigation due to Biden's cooperation and the difficulty of securing a conviction, describing him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Trump's supporters capitalized on the report to highlight concerns about Biden's age. "If you're too senile to stand trial, then you're too senile to be president," remarked Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesperson for Make America Great Again, a group aligned with Trump, as per Reuters.