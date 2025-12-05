California Woman Shot to Death Amid Divorce from Millionaire Husband – And Now Cops Are Raiding His Entire Empire

California farming mogul’s properties were searched by the detectives who got the warrants from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office after his wife’s mysterious death. The farming tycoon, Mike Abatti, hasn’t been named a suspect, but his home and properties were searched.

His wife was discovered shot to death in their Pinetop home around 9 p.m. The couple was in the process of finalizing the alimony amount after their divorce in 2023 and were not living together. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office press release, the detective searched the Aurora Drive in El Centro, two vehicles and two camp trailers owned by the Abatti family.

Kerri Abatti was in the midst of divorcing her husband of 31 years, Michael Abatti, a prominent farmer in California’s Imperial Valley and a major player in Colorado River water issues. https://t.co/gZ7XHoAnoI — Henry Brean (@RefriedBrean) December 2, 2025



The statement reads, “These warrants were obtained and executed based on the results of the ongoing homicide investigation and evidence developed by detectives.” Despite the ongoing investigation, authorities have not identified a suspect.

She filed for divorce in October 2023 in the Imperial County Superior Court due to the couple’s irreconcilable differences. They were married for 31 years and traveled the world around, as per the court filings. The two lived a life full of luxury and had very little debt. They also donated $50,000 to San Diego State University before their divorce.

Authorities are investigating the homicide of 59-year-old Kerri Ann Abatti, the wife of powerful Southern California land baron Michael Abatti, after she was found shot in their Arizona home amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. https://t.co/T5RDa2VKee — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) December 4, 2025



According to the prior settlement agreement, she was going to get $6,400 for spousal support. But both of them shared the ownership of the farms in El Centro. So, according to the assessment, she was expecting a raise of up to $30,000/month in spousal support. More spousal support may have added financial stress on the farming tycoon.

Mike has also won millions worth of environmental lawsuits, allowing him to pump groundwater. Currently, the case is being treated as a homicide, and the detectives are following different leads.

They've searched the property both day and night for clues. Although authorities have not considered him a suspect, many netizens are convinced he might have been involved in the murder.