California Man Went Hiking Amidst Rushing Water – Then a Tiny Detail Turned His Near-Tragedy Into a Miracle

A 46-year-old California man was rescued behind the Seven Teacups waterfalls after being stuck there for two days. He had minor injuries and was dehydrated when rescued by a helicopter.

The authorities are calling this a stunning survival story, as Ryan Wardwell did not know whether he will ever survive that situation. He was trapped behind the waterfall since August 10th as it was discovered he did not reach his car.

He was hiking with four friends who did not join him and headed back. They feared the raging waterfall and rushing water. Wardwell went ahead as he had done it four times before, so he felt confident. His friends left a note on his car, and that saved his life.

They left a note for people to report him missing if he hadn’t returned the next day. The sheriff was notified the next day about his not reaching back. The area was searched after that using drones and infrared cameras.

In what authorities are calling a "stunning survival story," a man who was trapped behind a roaring waterfall in the Southern Sierra for two days was rescued on Tuesday.



They were able to locate him in the evening but had to wait till the next day to rescue him in the light. He was stuck behind the waterfall due to the hydraulics of the river even after he crossed the rappel lines. He was found dehydrated behind the dark cave.

He was soaking wet, trying to survive beneath the waterfall for two long days. There was no way the survivor could stay dry and stay warm. He also tried to escape but could not manage to do so, being cold and weak after some time.

He was rescued to safety with the helicopter and got treatment for his injuries after reaching the dry landing area. He had his family members waiting for him there to welcome him back.

Ryan Wardwell from Long Beach was trapped for nearly three days after he tried to rappel down a waterfall.



The officials have considered this to be a tale of warning people not to go into the pools without training. Without the right experience, it is not possible to survive these strong currents. There have been accidents in previous years as well due to the strong currents. Even hikers are advised not to go into them if they don’t have the right experience.