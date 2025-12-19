California High School Safety Supervisor Confiscates Phone, Asks Student for Favor — Arrested

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of abuse.

A high school safety supervisor was arrested after being accused of soliciting s—– favors from a student in California. The man, aged 36, allegedly confiscated the girl’s phone and then blackmailed her to get it back.

Reuben Carter Freeman was employed as a site safety supervisor at Vallejo High School. According to a Vallejo Police press release, the man was arrested on December 13 at about 3:04 p.m.

He initially “fled the campus after learning police had been notified,” according to the official press release.

School staff notified the police after holding the supervisor as a “responsible party” for what he was being accused of. Police said Freeman forcefully confiscated the student’s phone. He then told her that the only way to get it back was to comply with his demands.

“The investigation further revealed that Freeman solicited sexual acts from the student,” the press release detailed. The man also allegedly held the girl in the classroom against her will and prevented her from leaving the room while keeping her phone.

“Freeman eventually returned the phone and allowed her to leave only after she acquiesced to some of his demands,” the Vallejo Police stated in the press release. The man was arrested and taken to the Solano County Jail.

He was booked into jail on the charges of soliciting lewd acts in public, false imprisonment, and robbery. The police department also noted how protecting students is and remains a top priority for them, while calling it a “core priority.”

The Chief of Police, Jason Ta, shared how the department is quick to act on any complaints that they receive that concern the safety of students. He revealed that the officers will “quickly and decisively” act on receiving any “concerning behavior” taking place on a school campus.

The chief revealed that the department always investigates the matter and holds criminals accountable. Ta shared that the Vallejo police department would “continue to work closely with school officials to ensure campuses remain safe environments for students and staff.”

The Vallejo City Unified School District addressed the incident in a statement while revealing that it was “deeply concerned about the allegations.” It was revealed that Freeman had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. He is being held at the county jail under bail of $70,000, according to a report by ABC7 San Francisco.