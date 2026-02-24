California Gov. Gavin Newsom Allocates $35M to Illegal Immigrants

In a recent press release, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the allocation of $35 million to undocumented immigrants. The move comes amid President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda aimed at curbing immigration.

Following the Trump administration’s implementation of new immigration policies, Newsom said the funding is intended as a response to what he described as “cruel and chaotic” immigration policies.

Newsom argued that while the Trump administration continues to target immigrant families, California intends to stand with them. The press release also explained the main reason behind the move and outlined how the funds would be used.

The press release read: “The Trump administration accelerates mass detention, tramples due process, and funds authoritarian enforcement with over $170 billion.” The $170 billion figure has not been independently verified.

Newsom has often opposed Trump’s policies and has been especially vocal in criticizing the president’s immigration agenda. A spokesperson for the California governor shared additional context behind the decision.

Newsom had been spending time with immigrants in California. Hearing their ongoing struggles has seemingly tugged at his heartstrings and prompted him to make such a bold move against the POTUS.

The spokesperson claimed that the immigrants have been living in fear ever since the Trump administration has been carrying out the president’s immigration policies. The spokesperson explained, “People are afraid to leave their homes, afraid to go to school or work, and unable to afford groceries…”

The press release also highlighted what the spokesperson mentioned about the fate of these families. Apart from what was mentioned, the individuals are also deported before consulting with a lawyer. Similarly, their deportation reportedly takes priority over receiving medical care.

It’s not just Newsom who has solely vouched for the allocation of $35 million. According to the press release, California’s lawmakers and community leaders have also voiced their support for the move.

One such community leader is the CEO of the San Francisco Foundation, Fred Blackwell. The CEO highlighted the importance of support to immigrant families during this unpredictable time.

Blackwell highlighted his remarks in the press release and said, “Together, across the state, we’re making sure families have the support and stability they deserve and strengthening the ties that hold us all together.”

This move did not sit well with the Trump administration because shortly after the press release, Republican Assemblyman Carl DeMaio slammed Newsom and labelled the immigration funding as “absurd.” This is primarily because the state’s legal funding excludes immigrants with a criminal history, the very same who Newsom and California have allocated a support fund for.

Trump himself has not personally responded to California’s move against him. But this could spark a major political clash between him and Newsom. More details about the matter are yet to be released.