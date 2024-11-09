California DA Ousted Due To Her 'Progressive Leftist' Crime Policies: "Voters Recognized..."

California DA Ousted Amid Rising Crime in Oakland

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price was recalled by voters after less than two years in office. The recall, led by the committee Save Alameda for Everyone (SAFE), passed with 64.8% of the vote, as reported by Fox News. Voters criticized Price’s progressive policies, which they argue contributed to rising crime in Oakland and a failure to support victims.

SAFE’s Recall Campaign Success

SAFE, a recall committee backed by former prosecutors, crime victims, and activists, led the effort to remove Price. The committee mobilized the community and achieved overwhelming voter support— gathered nearly 75,000 signatures by May. According to SAFE, Price’s policies did not prioritize public safety, motivating the broad coalition to initiate the recall.

Community Relief After Recall

SAFE principal officer Brenda Grisham expressed gratitude for the successful recall, citing the group’s mission to prioritize victims’ rights and community safety. Grisham shared, “It’s been a long, hard 18 months, and we’re hoping to see it turn around for all of the victims.” Grisham noted that Price introduced her own policies upon taking office, which Grisham argued were unsuitable for the safety of Alameda County residents.

Progressive Crime Policies Under Fire

Price’s progressive approach focused on reducing incarcerations and diverting offenders into community programs. Critics argue these policies neglected victims’ rights and contributed to rising crime as they didn't scare and deter folks enough. SAFE and others contend that Price’s strategies, while intended to reform justice, did not align with the community’s needs.

Response from Law Enforcement and Victims

Oakland Police Officers Association President, Huy Nguyen, expressed relief following Price’s recall. “Voters recognized their progressive Leftist policies directly harmed and impacted residents,” Nguyen stated. Additionally, victims also joined in. Florance McCrary, whose son was killed in 2016, joined SAFE after Price dropped murder charges against her son’s alleged killer. She described the outcome as a devastating setback in her long fight for justice.

Representative Swalwell’s Support

California Rep. Eric Swalwell also publicly endorsed the recall, criticizing Price’s handling of violent crime cases. Swalwell announced further legal action. He stated, “Pamela Price leaves me no choice but to file this claim against her for her deliberate and untrue statements.”

Broad Political Shifts

According to Politico, early results show the recall effort against Oakland Mayor, Sheng Thao, leads by margins similar to those against Price. If the recall succeeds, Thao’s removal would mark the end of a months-long campaign fueled by concerns over rising crime, financial issues, and a June FBI raid on her home.

Rise in Oakland Crime

The largest city in Alameda County, Oakland, reported increased crime. According to ABC 13 News, Police data indicated sharp rises in car thefts (44%), burglaries (23%), and robberies (38%) in 2023, fueling arguments that Price’s policies failed to address escalating safety concerns in the area.