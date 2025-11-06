California-Based Woman Sentenced For 15 Years After Botched Up Silicone Injection Kills Actress

California woman Libby Adame was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for administering fatal silicone injections that killed 59-year-old actress Cindyana Santangelo. Popularly known as the ‘Butt Lady‘ on the internet, she was convicted of second-degree murder charges. A Los Angeles Times report revealed that Adame had been practicing medicine without a valid license. The silicone injections led to a fatal embolism, killing the actress soon after the procedure.

Adame’s defense initially claimed she had only consulted with Cindyana and hadn’t performed the procedure. However, the prosecutors were quick to dig out evidence of messages exchanged between the two women, which actually confirmed that she was the one to perform the procedure in person.

Silicone injections are a widely used but risky option for people seeking body contouring. The FDA has previously issued warnings for this kind of treatment, indicating the serious injuries and possible disfigurement it could cause.

The FDA has warned that silicone-based products are often falsely marketed as safe alternatives to approved dermal fillers, which are otherwise used for the purpose of enhancing the size of different body parts. These include the buttocks, breasts, and others.

Adame was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a 2024 silicone injection case involving her daughter, Alicia Galaz. Back then, she had administered the same fatal injection to a 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul in 2019, a LA Times report mentioned.

Fast forward to now, and she was sentenced on Tuesday, November 5, following her conviction. The actress, Cindyana Santangelo, died in March, shortly after getting the procedure done. She had been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and had been a part of a couple of shows, including Married … With Children, ER, and CSI: Miami.

During the proceedings of the case, the juror had voted to convict Adame only after deliberating on the matter for a few more days. After that, the Los Angeles County Superior Court, under Judge Sam Ohta, then ordered her to be held without bail after the final jury verdict, which found her guilty. She was denied a new trial prior to her being sentenced.

Cindyana Santangelo’s husband, Frank, mentioned during the trial that his wife had wanted a butt enhancement procedure to smooth out lumps that had appeared as a side effect of a hormone treatment. However, Frank mentioned that his wife did not want to enlarge them by any means.

After the injection, he saw his wife struggling to breathe and bleeding heavily, according to court testimony. According to the court documents, Frank mentioned that his ‘wife was killed at the prime of her life’ after being unlawfully injected with unsafe and unapproved substances. He attacked Libby Adame as an ‘unlicensed individual falsely holding herself out as qualified to perform cosmetic procedures.”